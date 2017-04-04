Cobh extends a very special welcome to visitors from China

A Cork harbourside town has become the first in Ireland to create a specific welcome programme for Chinese visitors, which will be recognised by all tour operators in China.

Cobh, which has already capitalised on cruise ship tourism, has turned its attention to the Far East and has just been awarded a Chinese Tourist Welcome Certification.

The town already attracts Chinese visitors but wanted to bring its offering to the next level to entice even more.

In order to do this, Cobh Tourism recognised the need to create a uniquely tailored and focused tourism proposition for the Chinese visitor.

Its members undertook a ‘Welcome’ training programme with the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI), the world’s leading independent research institute for Chinese outbound tourism, and the Centre for Competitiveness, aimed at attracting and appropriately welcoming Chinese visitors to Cobh.

Certificates for the completion of this training were presented at a special ceremony in the Commodore Hotel yesterday, attended by James Kenny, China country manager for Tourism Ireland.

“The potential of the Chinese outbound tourism market is enormous with an expected 200m overseas trips by Chinese travellers by 2020.

"Currently 4m Chinese travel to Europe annually and Tourism Ireland is working hard to increase the numbers of visitors to Ireland, which were last reported at 45,000-55,000 in 2015,” Mr Kenny said.

“Visitors from China tend to stay longer and spend more than some other markets.

"We are also continuing to work closely with the relative agencies and airlines to secure improved access to Ireland, in particular, to coincide with Ireland’s off-peak tourist season, so there are huge opportunities for innovative regions like Cobh.”

Hendrick Verwey, chairman of Cobh Tourism, said they are delighted to be the first in the country to undertake this training, which was recommended by the European Travel Commission.

“We recognise the Chinese visitor is very different to the recreational holidaymaker from Europe or the USA and their reasons for travel are very complex.

"The training has given us insights into what they expect and how to go the extra mile to welcome them and ensure they have a wonderful time during their visit in Cobh,” he said.

“We now hope that Cobh will develop a reputation as being accessible to the Chinese market, and therefore a must visit destination for Chinese visitors to Ireland and Britain.”