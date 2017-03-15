Home»Today's Stories

Coast Guard tragedy: Taoiseach offers ‘deepest sympathy’ to families

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has offered his “deepest sympathy” to the families of Irish Coast Guard workers affected by the tragedy off the coast of Mayo in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny speaking to journalists at his hotel in Washington, USA, yesterday.

Speaking in Washington DC, where he is on a week-long St Patrick’s Day trade mission to the US, Mr Kenny said the tragedy happened to “exceptionally professional” personnel and that the investigation must uncover what went wrong.

He said the death of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was tragic.

“I learned late last night of the lack of communication with [the coast guard helicopter] Rescue 116, and to hear the tragic news this morning,” said Mr Kenny, a Mayo native.

“On behalf of the Government I want to issue our deepest sympathy in respect of the family of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, and the search continues arising from this particular tragedy.

“I know this area well, off the coast of Blacksod, and obviously the rescue agencies are now co-ordinating the search in the locality, assisted by the Ballyglass lifeboat, the Achill lifeboat, and local fishermen. Obviously gardaí and Defence Forces are in the area.

“I’ve spoken to the Minister for Transport early this morning and the chief of staff of the Defence Forces, so the search continues.

“On behalf of Government again, we pay our respects to the family of Dara Fitzpatrick.

“Clearly the analysis and investigation into this will want to uncover what exactly happened in respect of the lack of communications and loss of contact with rescue helicopter 116.”

Mr Kenny was speaking shortly after it was confirmed that Capt Fitzpatrick had died at Mayo General Hospital. She had been taken from the sea in a critical condition in the early hours of yesterday morning.

