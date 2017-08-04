Coast Guard, RNLI and AA issue warnings ahead of bank holiday weekend

A number of organisations have issued warnings for those travelling by land, water, and air, this August bank holiday weekend.

The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI have urged people to be vigilant and to take care on the water and along the coastline, noting that August was the busiest month for coastal recreational incidents last year.

Irish lifeboat crews last August alone responded 217 times to emergencies at sea.

“We are now half way through the summer holidays and are approaching what is traditionally a busy Bank Holiday weekend around the coast and on our inland waters,” Kevin Rahill, RNLI Community Safety Partner said.

“While that hopefully signals an enjoyable time for many — it sadly also means that we can learn of tragedy or hear of people getting into serious danger,” he said.

Those who spot anyone in trouble in the water are advised against diving in to save them.

“If you want to help, find something that floats and throw it to them, or shout instructions on how to float until the rescue services arrive,” Mr Rahill said.

Meanwhile, those travelling in and out of airports this weekend are advised to give themselves extra time to check-in, with a significant increase in passengers expected this weekend.

More than 400,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport alone between Friday and Monday.

Sunday is set to be the busiest day of the weekend with more than 104,000 passengers expected to arrive and depart through both terminals.

“The addition of 12 new services to our route network this year, coupled with extra frequencies on many existing routes has contributed to the increases that we are experiencing in passenger numbers,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison.

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from before leaving home and should plan to arrive in the terminal building at least 90 minutes before their flight departure time, irrespective of whether they are checking in on the web or at the airport.

Finally, the AA is calling on drivers to exercise additional caution while driving, given the increase in the number of cars on Irish roads expected over the coming days.

The AA also said that with weather conditions expected to remain largely dry over the weekend, it is likely that the numbers of cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists on the roads will also increase over the coming days.