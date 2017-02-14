Coach denies getting into bed naked with teenager

A middle-aged man on trial for sexually assaulting a teenage girl when he was a sports coach allegedly got into a bed naked beside her and said he was only trying to help her.

This allegation was put to the accused by detective gardaí and he told them it did not happen.

Memos of the interviews with the accused were read to Judge David Riordan and a jury of 10 men and two women at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, the second day of his trial.

The man has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges of sexually assaulting the girl when she was aged around 16 in 2004.

In one allegation, the complainant said she was being driven home by the accused and that he kissed her on the mouth, touched her chest and put his hands down inside her underwear and put two fingers in her vagina.

She told gardaí that the accused said to her at the time: “Keep looking at my face,” that it was him, and she remembered him asking her was she OK and telling her he would look after her.

In response to this allegation, the defendant told gardaí: “Absolutely not.”

Asked if there would have been times when he was alone with the complainant, he said there would have been.

She stated there was one time when he pulled into a layby and she could feel his penis erect against her leg and that he was pushing his hands down her underwear and that after this he acted normally. The accused replied that this did not happen.

In a further allegation, the complainant told gardaí that the defendant once booked a hotel room on the way home from a match and that she was relieved to find there were two beds in the room. However, she said that when she was in bed pretending to be asleep he got into her bed and was naked and put his hands on her and that she was shaking he tried to remove her pyjama pants.

She said: “He was trying to stop me shaking by pressing his body against me and he kept saying it was him and he was trying to help me.”

Asked by detectives if this happened, the defendant said: “No”.

Asked if he found her attractive: he replied: “I would not have thought about her in that way but as a player, a young person growing up, someone’s daughter”.

When asked “did you ever abuse her?” he replied: “No no.”

The case continues.