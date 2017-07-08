Home»Today's Stories

Cloyne to put itself on tourist trail

Saturday, July 08, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

Plans are being drawn up to bring in more tourists to an East Cork village by opening up a 30m-high round tower and 11th century cathedral.

The Dean of Cloyne, Rev Alan Marley, in the Narthex in St Colman's Cathedral, Cloyne, Co Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cloyne Community Council has been in discussions with the owners of the two monuments, the Church of Ireland, and has commissioned an expert report by archaeological consultants on the best way of preserving and putting on show the treasure trove of history in the area.

The Dean of Cloyne, Rev Alan Marley, said he was anxious to see the tower reopened to the public.

It was built in the 10th century as part of a monastic settlement founded some centuries earlier by St Colman. The tower has been inaccessible for around 15 years due to safety concerns.

“That is not going to be an easy project in itself and we will need help from bodies which can provide grants,” said Rev Marley. “Just opening up the tower on its own isn’t the end of it, we need to offer other options in the area for visitors.

The cathedral is open for services and a sextant can open it up on other occasions by appointment to view is magnificent interior.

However, Rev Marley said that a group called Friends of Cloyne Cathedral formed to help maintain it also run concerts and other events within it for the public.

Last year, they organised a weekend focussing on the life of John Mortimer Brinkley (1763-1835), who was Bishop of Cloyne and the first Royal Astronomer of Ireland.

He was also president of the Royal Irish Academy and President of the Royal Astronomical Society.

“We ran the event in association with Blackrock Observatory and a lot of people came,” Rev Marley said.

A music festival will take place in the Cathedral from September 15-17 featuring a number of acts including Red Hurley.

Rev Marley said Cloyne, home to Cork hurling heroes Christy Ring and Donal Óg Cusack, is also rich in GAA history.

Rev Marley said the village could put on a heritage exhibition and try and tie itself in with other venues in East Cork, such as the Jameson distillery and Ballycotton lighthouse as venue for excursions from cruise liners berthing in Cobh.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS tourism, east cork, cloyne

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Low-cost flights to America mark ‘new era for Cork’

Cork City lines up list of attractions for cruise visitors

Guinness Storehouse beats off the Cliffs of Moher as Ireland's favourite tourist attraction

Thousands stranded, including Ryanair and Aer Lingus customers, in Lisbon airport fuel pump failure

More in this Section

Father faces jail as girl misses 164 days of school

Paschal Donohoe: USC will not be abolished

Cork fire: Manhunt under way after fire destroys listed building

Extra charges at nursing homes ‘preventing access’


Breaking Stories

Further tests planned for Tuam mother and baby home site this month

An Irish person just won the € 28.9m EuroMillions jackpot!

Ireland's media funding laws need to adapt for digital age: Naughten

Fire chief urges bonfire safety on Eleventh Night after increase in call-outs

Lifestyle

Time for women's voices to be heard in Government

Ask Audrey: Two words of English from a Donegal man, and I’m getting undressed

Eleanor McEvoy adjusting to life without cherished collaborator

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland weaves a new web in Hollywood

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 