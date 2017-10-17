Home»Today's Stories

Clean-up to centre on Cobh after 12,000 left stranded

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

After the great storm, the big clean up. As crews start to work around Co Cork, much of the fallout from Storm Ophelia will centre on the Cobh area.

High seas pounding the waterfront at Cobh, Co Cork, during Storm Ophelia. Picture: Denis Minihane

More than 12,000 people living in Great Island were left stranded for several hours yesterday as a number of trees fell on the Fota Rd.

With the cross-river ferry closed and train services suspended in the afternoon, there was no way in and out.

“If there was a major tragedy in Cobh during that time we’d have been in big trouble. I know there is an access road through Fota estate for emergency vehicles, but that roadway could also been blocked with fallen trees as well,” said Cllr Sinead Sheppard (FG).

She said the county council has to address the issue and that she would be raising it at its next meeting.

“A new road into Cobh has to be a priority. This can’t be ignored any more,” she said.

Cllr Cathal Rasmussen (Lab), who also lives in Cobh, said Fota Rd is bordered by a large number of huge trees.

“If we can’t get the money to build a new road into Cobh we may have to get those trees cut back. I know this was the worst storm in 50 years, but these storms are becoming more frequent,” he said.

“A lot of trees will have been weakened by the wind. It’s supposed to be bad again on Wednesday. More of the weakened ones could fall.”

Trees fell like ninepins all over Co Cork, causing serious disruption to drivers and power outages to thousands of homes.

A family had a lucky escape in Midleton around noon yesterday when a tree came down on their house on Dungourney Rd.

Around the same time, a gust of 156km/h was reported at Roches Point.

The roof was ripped off Passage West GAA Club, and part of the roof was blown off Kilcorney church, near Millstreet.

A tree fell on a car at Tower Rd, Blarney, but the occupant was not injured.

A crane blew down on the slip road off the N25 at Little Island, leading to one lane being blocked.

The westbound carraigeways of the N25 were also closed for a time between Midleton and Little Island due to falling trees.

In East Cork, falling trees downed powerlines at Ballynoe, near Conna.

Flying debris closed Pearse St, Kinsale. In the same area, fallen trees closed off roads at Ardbrack and Summercove.

Downed trees also blocked roads in the Carrigaline, Blarney, Glanmire, Rochestown, and Passage West areas.

Similar situations occurred in Charleville, Mallow, Doneraile, Rathcormac, and Whitegate.

County council crews were overwhelmed as scores of roads throughout the region were closed by fallen trees and powerlines.

The county council said that, for safety reasons, it did not allow its crews to work during the height of the storm.

Some crews and contractors started to clear debris once the winds had abated.

However, Tom Streitch, director of services for roads and transportation at Cork County Council, said the full clean-up would begin today. He said the first blocked roads to be prioritised will be those of highest traffic volume.

“The scale of it, even of what we know about, is huge, and I’m sure there’s some we don’t yet know about,” he said.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

hurricane opheliastorm opheliaweather

Related Articles

Car insurance valid in severe weather

Thousands without power in West Cork after storm surge

Ophelia breaks no records but spares no county

South Kerry takes the brunt of storm-force winds

More in this Section

Three people killed as Ireland feels the full force of Storm Ophelia

Government urged to seek emergency cash from EU crisis fund

Schools closed again as building inspections set to begin in earnest

Three people killed in separate incidents across country


Breaking Stories

'Everyday is a storm when you're homeless': Limerick man talks about weathering Ophelia

#Ophelia latest: 330,000 without power; reconnection may take up to 10 days for some; 3 people killed

Pensioner ignores warnings to take the plunge as Ophelia sweeps in

Charlie Haughey to get his own Netflix 'thriller'

Lifestyle

Remembering the dead: Poignant reason behind Cork’s Zombie Walk

Eight events around Ireland to check out for some frightful fun this Halloween

Massacre at mass on Scariff Island

Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 14, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 43
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »