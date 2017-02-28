Home»Today's Stories

Claim against An Post over tiger kidnapping dismissed

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A security man with An Post who claimed he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the tiger kidnapping of a colleague’s family has lost his High Court damages action against his employer.

Mr Justice Raymond Fullam said he was satisfied to dismiss a claim brought by Jimmy Bishop, aged 55, from Nangor Rd, Clondalkin in Dublin, and found that he did not suffer from PTSD.

Mr Bishop who works in the GPO in Dublin City Centre as a patrolman, sued An Post following the tiger kidnapping of the family of Liam O’Sullivan an executive with An Post on April 7, 2011. That morning, Mr O’Sullivan presented at the GPO and instructed Mr Bishop to let him into the mail room area.

Mr O’Sullivan wanted access to the mail room to secure cash from an office off the mail room to give to kidnappers who were holding members of his family.

Mr Bishop, after being informed of what had happened, let the executive into the mail room. Mr Bishop used a code word to colleagues which alerted others of the situation, and gardaí were called and arrived at the GPO.

In evidence, he said for several hours he believed Mr O’Sullivan’s wife was “going to die” and because “I had given out the code word.”

An Post denied all claims.

Mr Justice Fullam said while the company should have provided Mr Bishop with training about tiger kidnappings the judge was satisfied that, Mr Bishop did not suffer from PTSD.

The judge said evidence was given that Mr Bishop had suffered from another medical condition. The judge also rejected claims aftercare provided to Mr Bishop by An Post following the kidnapping was insufficient.

The judge added he thought Mr Bishop’s actions on the day of the kidnapping “probably saved Mrs O’Sullivan’s life”. Liam O’Sullivan had said as much during his evidence to the court, the judge said.

Mr Bishop was not present in court for the decision.

