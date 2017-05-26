Home»Today's Stories

Civilian officials to be quizzed over Templemore Garda College

Friday, May 26, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Public Accounts Committee, examining a series of financial scandals at the Templemore Garda College, are to grill eight civilian members of the force next week — without Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan being present.

The cross-party committee confirmed the move after deciding that splitting civilian and Garda witnesses was the only likely way to ensure transparency in the evidence being provided.

At a three-hour private meeting of PAC yesterday, which also heard concerns that gardaí are still failing to provide all documents relating to the scandal, the committee agreed that while it may ultimately not be able to uncover what happened it must meet with those involved in the coming weeks.

In order not to interfere with the existing work schedule of the PAC, it was agreed to hold a series of “special meetings” on Wednesdays only, with the first of these scheduled for next week, and to focus solely on civilian officials.

The PAC said next week’s witnesses will include whistleblower John Barrett, internal Garda auditor Niall Kelly, head of Garda finance Michael Culhane, chief administrative officer Joseph Nugent, and Mr Nugent’s predecessor Cyril Dunne.

Among others who will also attend are former audit committee member Michael Howard — who like Mr Dunne has since left the force and, as such, can turn down an appearance request — and the gardaí’s head of legal affairs, Ken Ruane.

At a meeting next Thursday morning, the PAC will decide in private session when to bring in senior gardaí to respond to the issues expected to be raised by the civilian officers.

However, it is widely expected among PAC members that this Garda management meeting will take place within a fortnight of next week’s Wednesday meeting, with Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, and potentially former commissioner Martin Callinan due to be told to attend.

A small number of PAC members, including Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, told the private meeting yesterday they remain unconvinced a PAC investigation will uncover the exact circumstances of what happened at the Garda college.

However, the majority of the PAC continue to be of the view that it is not plausible to delay any investigation.

Meanwhile, PAC members have raised concerns Garda management have yet to provide them with the full amount of documents relating to the college scandal, and are due to formally request full transparency from the force over the coming days. The concern was highlighted by Labour TD Alan Kelly, Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell and others.

PAC members including unaligned Independent Catherine Connolly, Mr Kelly, Fine Gael’s Josepha Madigan and Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane and Mary Lou McDonald have also criticised alleged leaking of PAC files to the media after garda college records were released on Wednesday night.

PAC chair and Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming is to urge all committee members, individually, to stop releasing sensitive records.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda college, garda scandal, Public Accounts Committee

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

PAC files show rifts among top Garda civil servants

Nóirín O'Sullivan ‘inherited a poisoned chalice’ with An Garda Síochana

Kathleen O’Toole wants to ‘press the reset button’ on An Garda Síochána

Files claim Garda college link to offshore accounts

More in this Section

Simon Coveney stages comeback

Baby dies after hours in car on hottest day

Manchester bomber asked mother to ‘forgive me’

‘Systems problems’ blamed as State pays €177m for clinical negligence


Breaking Stories

Wife of Captain Mark Duffy issues letter of thanks

15-year-old boy arrested following teen girl's death in North

Man 'thrown in air' after being attacked by bull at Clare cattle mart

Cannabis, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin

Lifestyle

My life in colour - Anne Madden on artistic success and a life in France and Ireland

Ask Audrey - 'There is no such thing as a Kerry man with only small amounts of perspiration'

DNA testing to determine your family history can provide some surprising results

Stay protected this summer with the latest sunscreens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 