Civil servants to learn plain English

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is hiring outside expertise to make sure letters and forms for customers are written in plain English.

It also wants to train staff how they themselves can write leaflets and other documents in relation to its 70 different welfare schemes more readable. The brief for the editing its documents also extends to ensuring information on the department’s website is written in simple language that people can easily understand.

A minimum of one year, and up to three years of work, will be expected from the successful tenderer. At least 70 days’ work is expected to be involved each year, between editing and training duties.

In material circulated to interested parties, it is suggested that the plain English training will be provided to management and other staff. This might apply to those working in the training unit, or the communications and customer services unit.

With up to 50 people at a time training, the expectation is that it should equip them to ensure other staff can deliver effective communications. At least three people led by a contract manager will be required to deliver the services for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty’s department.

It wants to be at the forefront of driving a Government agenda to reform public services, in which it said the greater use of plain language is an important part.

“Staff receive a constant flow of complex information which often refers to relevant legislation and statutory instruments that must be read, understood and communicated to others, within demanding timeframes,” the note to tenderers says.

“The adoption of plain language (and plain English in this case) will help the department to present information in a clear and simple manner and will encourage the widespread use of good plain English.”

It was issued just days before Christmas and suggests that documents like application forms, memos, letters, information sheets, reports, statements and posters may be among those it will wish to have edited.

“We want to provide the best possible services. Giving people the information they need in language they understand is an important part of this,” the Department said.