City Hall to host showcase event for 24 craft brewers

Cork City Hall will be the magnificent setting for a beer festival for the second consecutive summer.

The Great Irish Beer Festival late next month will feature performances from Stiff Little Fingers, Le Galaxie, Rebel Rebel — The David Bowie Experience, The BandAnna, Fire & Water and Audible Joes.

The event will act as a showcase for 24 Irish craft brewers and one distillery, as well as food pairings and expert knowledge for aficionados and newcomers.

It will run from August 24 to 26. Lectures will take place over the weekend at City Hall including ‘Learn How To Brew’ with the Lee Valley Brewing Club and discussions led by Chris O’Flynn of the Malting Company of Ireland among others.

The event will be run by the Franciscan Well Brewery in Cork in association with Tom Keating Presents.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming these fantastic Irish brewers back to Cork again this year and equally as happy to be providing some great entertainment for festival-goers over the weekend,” said Shane Long from The Franciscan Well.

“Both professional and home brewers will be on site to show the public how to brew. We have also had a large number of enquiries from brewing enthusiasts from outside Ireland which is really encouraging and means the word about The Great Irish Beer Festival is spreading.

"We’d encourage people to purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment,” he said.

Advance day tickets cost €13.50 for each day/evening from tickets.ie or €15 on the door.

Stiff Little Fingers and Audible Joes will play on the Thursday of the festival, followed by Le Galaxie and The BandAnna on Friday and Rebel Rebel — The David Bowie Experience & Fire & Water on Saturday.