Ciarán Kilkenny backs up Gavin’s claim about Croke Park surface

Ciarán Kilkenny has backed up manager Jim Gavin’s claims that an area of the Croke Park pitch close to the Hill 16 end goal was slippy.

Following Sunday’s Leinster final, Gavin highlighted an issue with the part of the surface, which was re-sodded following Coldplay’s gig at the stadium the weekend previous.

Kilkenny remarked: “I noticed it straight away — that whole section of the field was nearly like an all-weather kind of a surface. I could definitely see that there was a different kind of a bounce in that area — and that’s what I noticed straight away, that that particular section was completely different to the rest of the field.”

The 24-year-old chose not to express an opinion on whether Croke Park management should reschedule concerts so as to avoid further similar situations.

Speaking at the same event in Loughmacrory yesterday, GAA president Aogán Farrell said in a personal capacity he has only heard good things said about the state of GAA HQ’s playing turf.

“The Croke Park pitch gets more attention than any other in Ireland. No-one has ever said anything to me other than it is a wonderful pitch.”

One of approximately 10 Gaeilegoirs in the Dublin panel, Kilkenny did offer his thoughts on the absence of Seó Spóirt from TG4 this summer after it was discontinued following the leagues.

“It’s really strange. When you are coming up to a championship weekend, whether it’s hurling or football, I was in the routine of going watching Seó Spóirt. It’s kind of a GAA thing, any GAA person would have looked at Seó Spóirt — it added to the buzz of the game and the personalities they had on it. And it was brilliant as well because people who didn’t even speak Irish would watch it. They had a great set-up there, it was a really good show and I thought it was a shame that they got rid of it. I miss it and I’m sure a lot of GAA people miss it — it’s a shame.”