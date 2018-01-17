Children’s ombudsman demands deadline for housing

Homeless families must be moved out of family hubs and into permanent homes within six months, the Ombudsman for Children has urged.

Niall Muldoon told a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Children and Youth Affairs that family hubs are poised to be very similar to direct provision for asylum seekers.

He has asked Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to specify how long families are staying in hubs.

“We need to know every family that is in a hub; how long they have been there and anybody is there for more than six months should be on a high priority to move again,” said Dr Muldoon.

Dr Muldoon said hubs are a step up from hotels and B&Bs but they should only be a stop-gap situation for homeless families before homes are found for them.

“Because it is a better service it could easily become institutionalised,” he warned.

There is also an urgent need to implement national quality standards for homeless services.

After meeting Mr Murphy to discuss the homeless situation, Dr Muldoon remained concerned about how children and families are going to be helped out of “this nightmare” and how long it would take.

However, he welcomed the move to State-funded houses, saying this is the way to provide social housing as quickly as possible.

Dr Muldoon said that, since last April, children in direct provision have the same access to complaints procedures as other children living in Ireland.

In 2016 #YourOCO interacted with over 4,000 children and young people many of whom took part in rights education workshops in our office and others we met at events and seminars all over the country. pic.twitter.com/QMy2SwIHd8 — OmbudsmanForChildren (@OCO_ireland) January 16, 2018

Since that time he and his team have visited every direct provision centre in the country at least once, including the emergency reception and orientation centres where children are living.

Dr Muldoon said they were shocked at the difference in standards between centres.

“It is complete pot luck whether a child ends up in a warm, pleasant, well- resourced centre or a centre where facilities are simply not to the same standard,” he said.

Dr Muldoon is concerned that those living in direct provision and the emergency reception and orientation centres continue to be reluctant to come forward to make complaints.

“It is also clear that the direct provision allowance is not adequate to support normal family living and that the provision to allow people in direct provision to work will not in itself solve this problem,” he said.

The ombudsman is also concerned that children with mental health issues still have to “jump hurdles” to access necessary supports.

“At present, the child must take what the system can offer and make do with what is available,” he said.

“The child is doing all the adapting. Children should not have to wait until they reach breaking point before they get some kind of help.”

Dr Muldoon is also worried that too many children are getting caught up in administrative problems in the health system and this is impacting on their treatment. Referring to children suffering from scoliosis, he said some children who had travelled to the UK, France or Germany for treatment were deemed unsuitable when they got there.

“Where do these children fit into the waiting list when they come back? We cannot allow waiting lists and administrative practices to worsen an already terrible condition,” he said.