Children at risk over sex activity at centre

Children as young as seven were at risk of being exposed to sexualised behaviour at a centre for people with disabilities.

The centre also saw numerous incidents of assaults between residents while, separately, one resident had gone missing.

The findings are contained in a highly critical inspection report regarding the Broomfield 2 Respite facility, in Co Louth, where “at times residents could be exposed to and/or subject to incidents of serious aggression and violence by their peers”.

Operated by St John of God Community Services Limited, the centre provides respite breaks to children and adults, accommodated at separate times, in one seven-bedroomed house.

According to the report, unsolicited information was received last September by the Health information and Quality Authority (HIQA) concerning a resident going missing from the centre. It was discovered the resident did go missing for a period of time, which was not notified to HIQA, as per regulations.

Correspondence between HIQA and the operator of the centre began last November. HIQA received a number of notifications regarding incidents of peer-to-peer aggression and assault, self-injurious behaviours, and property destruction.

The February inspection indicated problems persisted and, “at times, children as young as seven could be potentially exposed to behaviours of concern exhibited by older children in this centre”, something that was “explicitly identified in the centre’s own risk assessments”.

Inspectors said the risk management system was ineffective and did not keep the residents safe. There were inappropriate admissions procedures and the premises were not suited for their stated purpose. It also noted the risk register indicated an increased likelihood of non-nursing staff on night duty, due to a number of vacancies, which was “in stark contrast to what staff told the inspectors on the day of the inspection”. There were also issues involving medication, while one resident had not been allowed to enter the centre for a number of hours, due to the risk of physical assault.

The operators of the service pledged to address the issues and did likewise for two other St John of God Community Services Limited facilities that were the subject of critical reports. In one, Bliain Orga in Co Louth, “inspectors observed that three residents had no choice but to leave their home for up to 12 hours per day, every day, as it was not safe for them to be there”.

Violence and aggression between peers were prevalent, with 234 reported accidents and incidents in 2016.

There were also issues at the Ladywell Lodge facility, again in Co Louth, though mostly around staffing levels and resources. The report noted that “activities such as listening to Mass on the radio or listening to music were listed as meaningful day activities”.

www.hiqa.ie