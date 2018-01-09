Check out these first look snapshots from episode one of ‘Young Offenders’

Any fears that the Cork element of The Young Offenders might have been diluted by the BBC’s involvement in the upcoming TV adaptation have been allayed by a viewing of the first episode.

The British broadcaster has stayed true to its promise of allowing the local creators total independence on the show.

In fact, it’s so Cork, like, that you could easily sympathise with a BBC executive who might try to make a case for some scenes to be subtitled.

The BBC has facilitated a viewing of the first episode for entertainment journalists, and have scheduled the six-part series to debut on its online channel, BBC Three, in the coming weeks.

Irish viewers will be able to see the show on RTÉ, as the national broadcaster was co-producer on the series.

The series, written and directed by Peter Foott from Monkstown, Co Cork, has been described as a ‘reboot’ of the smash-hit film, and continues the adventures of loveable rogues Conor and Jock independently of the movie plot.

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley are back in the lead roles, as are most of the main characters from the original offering.

There are also a few newcomers, while Dublin comedian PJ Gallagher — a limping drug smuggler in the film — has been recast as a school principal.

The cast and crew were a common sight across Cork for the eight-week shoot through August and September last year, and locations at Hollyhill, Farranree and Mayfield are prominent in the new series.

The English Market also features, with episode one reprising the dramatic bike chase from the film.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy at BBC Three, said: “Peter has created a very sure-footed and wholly original world that combines a winning blend of hilarity, charm and emotional impactful moments.

“It will, stand nicely alongside BBC Three stablemates Fleabag, Uncle, This Country, and People Just Do Nothing as a sharp and naturalistic portrait of endearing characters with a unique comic voice.”

With the first episode completed, Mr Foott and his team are still busy in the editing suite putting the finishing touches on the rest of the eagerly anticipated series.