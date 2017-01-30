Charlie Flanagan ‘to make Irish views known’ on US trip

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan will press senior Republicans in the US about the thousands of undocumented Irish when he visits Washington this week.

In the first visit by a Government member since US president Donald Trump’s inauguration, Mr Flanagan will meet Irish-American politicians. The visit comes amid uproar over Mr Trump’s immigration ban.

Mr Flanagan said the immigration restrictions “could have far-reaching implications — both on humanitarian grounds and on relations between the US and the global Muslim community.”

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the minister said: “It’s very clear from the visit of British prime minister May to Washington last week that the British are trying to make sure that the US understands their position on Brexit, and wider issues in the world.

“I think it’s equally important that we do the same — on Brexit, the plight of the undocumented Irish, international trade and other issues. That’s why this week I’ll be meeting some of the leadership on Capitol Hill.”

Minister @CharlieFlanagan issues statement on US immigration policy developments pic.twitter.com/uZ5JL30DoD — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) January 29, 2017

These will include speaker Paul Ryan, the most senior Republican in Congress.

He will also meet Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leaders in Congress.