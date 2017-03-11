Charleton Tribunal garda may face disciplinary action

The senior garda at the centre of the Charleton Tribunal has been threatened with possible disciplinary action, the Irish Examiner has learnt.

Supt David Taylor, the former head of the Garda press office, has alleged in a protected disclosure that Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan was part of a smear campaign orchestrated at Garda headquarters against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Supt Taylor is understood to have received notification yesterday that he may be disciplined over another issue which predated his allegations against the commissioner.

He is only back at work since February 14 after being suspended for 22 months while a criminal investigation into whether he disclosed the names of children to the media was investigated.

He was arrested in that investigation which was led by the commissioner’s husband, Chief Supt Jim McGowan. A file was sent to the DPP which stated there was no grounds for prosecution but, while that decision is believed to have been made late last year, Supt Taylor was not notified of it until last month, at a time when the whistleblower controversy arose again.

While suspended last September, he made a disclosure in which he alleged Ms O’Sullivan and her predecessor Martin Callinan were part of a campaign that set out to malign Sgt McCabe’s character in the media.

That disclosure led to the setting up of the Charleton Tribunal — also known as the Disclosure Tribunal — into his allegations.

Now, Supt Taylor has been notified the file into that matter is under review.

When a member of the force has been cleared of a suspected offence following a criminal investigation, it is common for him or her to be subjected to a disciplinary process.

However, Supt Taylor’s situation is unique in that he has made allegations against the commissioner which are now the subject of a tribunal.

When contacted, the Garda Press Office said it could not comment on internal disciplinary matters.

However, one garda source said he was “baffled” at the decision to send Supt Taylor the letter.

“I understand the discipline thing is there and he [Taylor] knows it’s there and that this is standard, but Dave Taylor has made a protected disclosure and the tribunal is up and running” said the source.

“This adds fuel to the fire. And there’s the perception: It does not look good.”