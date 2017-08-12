Charity kayaker Ger O’Leary back on circumnavigation course

Charity kayaker Ger O’Leary will this morning recommence an attempt to solo circumnavigate Ireland after being blown off course in West Cork.

The 36-year-old Dubliner is undertaking the challenge in aid of ISPCC/Childline.

He was blown off course by south-westerly winds near Ballinglanna, Clonakilty, late on Thursday.

He described how he ended up in Ballinglanna: “The south-westerly was really strong and I got blown in here. The aim was to get to the Galley Head by midnight and I would have been set up nicely for the night but the wind was too strong.”

Local residents Belgian-born Xavier Dubuisson and his son Malachy came to his aid, transporting and storing the kayak at their house before taking Ger to a camping site in Clonakilty where he spent the night.

An outdoor education instructor in Ballyfermot, Dublin, Ger began the 1,500km journey from Howth Harbour last Sunday week.

He is hoping to arrive back in the Dublin port before the end of the month.

Outlining his progress, he said: “The other day, I did 80km, but some days I only did about 20km as the weather was so bad. On average it’s about 50km a day.”

Compartments in the kayak contain sleeping and cooking equipment, a tent, navigation tools, first aid equipment, and food for up to five days.