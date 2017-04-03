Charity cyclists go from Cork to Dublin to reduce scoliosis treatment waiting lists

A team of Cork cyclists had such success with a pre-Christmas fundraiser that they have undertaken another.

Twenty-five cyclists left Cork just after 7am on Friday morning to cycle to Dublin, in aid of the Straight Ahead charity.

And before they headed off, they celebrated the €15,500 they raised from their Santa Cycle, in which 300 people cycled through Cork City dressed in Santa suits.

Cork’s first Santa Cycle raised the funds to purchase a scanner at Cork University Hospital.

The scanner will allow children awaiting orthopaedic operations to have their condition reviewed in Cork. Families will not have as many journeys to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin. The Santa Cycle was held in association with the charity, Straight Ahead, which is run by Cork paediatric orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Pat Kiely.

Straight Ahead aims to reduce the HSE waiting list for scoliosis operations. Medical staff volunteer their time, while other costs are met through fundraising. All operations carried out by Dr Kiely, and his team, are done pro bono.

A Straight Ahead spokeswoman said: “Today, in Ireland, at least 50 young people and children who have severe orthopaedic conditions, such as scoliosis, developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH), and neuromuscular limb deformity, are waiting for surgery.

“This surgery could reduce their pain and completely change their lives for the better. Every year, about ten of these cases have to wait longer than they should, and end up with needless extra damage, because of the delay”

The Santa Cycle was awarded the ‘Best Charity Event’ at the recent Irish Health Care Awards.