Charges after petrol station raid, threat, and hijacking

A 31-year-old man made a string of apologies when charged over a crime spree in Co Laois after a petrol station was raided, a woman’s life threatened, a gun fired and a van hijacked.

Joseph Moore, with an address at Market Mews, Marlborough Village, Co Laois, was hospitalised after a series of incidents on Friday and Saturday last week but was charged on Wednesday night.

He appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court yesterday.

Garda Keith Shier of Portlaoise station told Judge Malone he charged the accused with four offences. The man replied “I am so sorry” when charged with threat to kill or cause serious harm to a named woman at his home address on August 18.

He made no reply when charged with stealing the woman’s car.

He answered “I am so sorry” when charged with robbery of the Emo filling station, Portlaoise Rd, Mountrath, during which €930 was taken in the early hours of Saturday.

He also had another charge for unlawful seizure, “by threat of force”, of a 08 VW Caddy at Derrykearn, Abbeyleix, minutes later.

It follows other alleged incidents which has led to him being charged with burglary at the home of a named man at Oldtown, Abbeyleix, Co Laois, on August 10 and robbery the following day at Jones Oil, at Tea Lane in Portlaoise during which €1,970 was allegedly taken.

Det Garda JP O’Brien told the court that Mr Moore replied “I am sorry” to both of those charges.

Dressed in a blue and white top, navy tracksuit bottoms and white runners, Mr Moore did not address the court during the hearing. Judge O’Neill was told the case had to come to a Dublin court because there was no local court sittings.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said his client was not making bail application at this stage.

Det Garda O’Brien applied for a remand in custody and asked for 48 hours’ notice if a bail application is to be made at the next hearing. He said it will be alleged a “fully loaded rifle” was discharged when a vehicle was hijacked and there were “more serious offences”.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear again at the same court next Tuesday for directions from the DPP to be obtained.

Mr Keenan said his client suffered significant injuries and was in Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore for a number of days. The judge acceded to his request to order necessary medical attention for Mr Moore in custody.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused was not working.