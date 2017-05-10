Chapter One scoops ninth food oscar award

It’s another chapter in the success story of Chapter One, with the fine dining Dublin venue voted the best restaurant in Ireland for the ninth time by the Restaurant Association of Ireland.
The Michelin-starred restaurant, owned by Corkman Ross Lewis, first won the equivalent of the Booker Prize for food in 2003.
Since opening 24 years ago on Parnell Square, Chapter One has scooped the RAI’s top award in 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and now in 2017.
Mr Lewis, originally from Bishopstown, who describes himself as a hands-on chef, prepared the state dinner for Queen Elizabeth at Dublin Castle in 2011.
He tweeted that he could not be prouder of the team at the restaurant: “Great news to wake up to Best Restaurant in Ireland.”
Chapter One reservations manager, Sharon Sevlin, said they are still getting used to their latest ‘food Oscar’: “We are all delighted and the sun is shining today, making it even better.”
Couldn't be prouder of the team. Great news to wake up to: best Restaurant in Ireland! #FoodOscars with Irish Restaurant Awards.thanks all.— Chapter One (@ChapterOneDub) May 9, 2017
The title of All-Ireland Best Chef went to Danni Barry of Deans Eipic in Belfast who is only the second female chef in Ireland to gain a Michelin star.
Ms Barry, 31, from Mayobridge, Co Down, is head chef at Eipic.
Her cooking career began in 2003 in the then Michelin-starred Deanes in Howard St with chef Michael Deane.
Four years later she travelled to South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and mainland Europe, working in high-end restaurants along the way.
Ms Barry tweeted that she is “incredibly humbled and delighted” to be chosen to receive the award and praised the team at Eipic “who make it all happen”.
Thanks for all the kind words and good wishes! Incredibly humbled & delighted!
So grateful to my @Deanes_Eipic team who make it all happen x— Danielle Barry (@Danni_Barry) May 9, 2017
RAI chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said the awards are among the most sought after in the Irish restaurant industry: “From over 70,000 online nominations cast earlier this year to 2,500 guests attending our regional events, it is clear that the stature, calibre and reputation of the awards are expanding at a considerable rate and it is all in aid of recognising the talent within our sector.”
The restaurants are scrutinised by consumers, regional judges, mystery guest and the National Awards Academy.
Members include writers, bloggers, culinary academics and hospitality magazine editors.
Best Restaurant winners
All-Ireland: Chapter One, Dublin
Dublin: Chapter One, Dublin
Munster: Wild Honey Inn, Clare
Connaught: Kai Café and Restaurant, Galway
Leinster: Sha-Roe Bistro, Carlow
Ulster: MacNean House and Restaurant, Cavan
Munster winners
Best Chef: Keith Boyle of The Bay Tree Bistro, Waterford
Pub of the Year: Davy Macs, Waterford
Best Newcomer: Holy Smoke, Cork
Best Gastro Pub:Morrissey’s Bar and Restaurant, Doonbeg, Co Clare
Best Casual Dining: Momo Restaurant, Waterford
Other All-Ireland awards
Best Chef: Danni Barry, Deanes Eipic, Belfast
Best Restaurant Manager: Alain Kerloc’h, co-owner of Ox, Belfast
Pub of the Year: Morrissey’s Pub, Abbeyleix, Co Laois
Best Hotel Restaurant: The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
Best Newcomer: Forest and Marcy, Dublin
Best Gastro Pub: Walled City Brewery, Derry
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved