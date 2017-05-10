Chapter One scoops ninth food oscar award

It’s another chapter in the success story of Chapter One, with the fine dining Dublin venue voted the best restaurant in Ireland for the ninth time by the Restaurant Association of Ireland.

The Michelin-starred restaurant, owned by Corkman Ross Lewis, first won the equivalent of the Booker Prize for food in 2003.

Since opening 24 years ago on Parnell Square, Chapter One has scooped the RAI’s top award in 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and now in 2017.

Mr Lewis, originally from Bishopstown, who describes himself as a hands-on chef, prepared the state dinner for Queen Elizabeth at Dublin Castle in 2011.

He tweeted that he could not be prouder of the team at the restaurant: “Great news to wake up to Best Restaurant in Ireland.”

Chapter One reservations manager, Sharon Sevlin, said they are still getting used to their latest ‘food Oscar’: “We are all delighted and the sun is shining today, making it even better.”

Couldn't be prouder of the team. Great news to wake up to: best Restaurant in Ireland! #FoodOscars with Irish Restaurant Awards.thanks all. — Chapter One (@ChapterOneDub) May 9, 2017

The title of All-Ireland Best Chef went to Danni Barry of Deans Eipic in Belfast who is only the second female chef in Ireland to gain a Michelin star.

Ms Barry, 31, from Mayobridge, Co Down, is head chef at Eipic.

Her cooking career began in 2003 in the then Michelin-starred Deanes in Howard St with chef Michael Deane.

Four years later she travelled to South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and mainland Europe, working in high-end restaurants along the way.

Ms Barry tweeted that she is “incredibly humbled and delighted” to be chosen to receive the award and praised the team at Eipic “who make it all happen”.

Thanks for all the kind words and good wishes! Incredibly humbled & delighted! So grateful to my @Deanes_Eipic team who make it all happen x — Danielle Barry (@Danni_Barry) May 9, 2017

RAI chief executive, Adrian Cummins, said the awards are among the most sought after in the Irish restaurant industry: “From over 70,000 online nominations cast earlier this year to 2,500 guests attending our regional events, it is clear that the stature, calibre and reputation of the awards are expanding at a considerable rate and it is all in aid of recognising the talent within our sector.”

The restaurants are scrutinised by consumers, regional judges, mystery guest and the National Awards Academy.

Members include writers, bloggers, culinary academics and hospitality magazine editors.

Best Restaurant winners

All-Ireland: Chapter One, Dublin

Dublin: Chapter One, Dublin

Munster: Wild Honey Inn, Clare

Connaught: Kai Café and Restaurant, Galway

Leinster: Sha-Roe Bistro, Carlow

Ulster: MacNean House and Restaurant, Cavan

Munster winners

Best Chef: Keith Boyle of The Bay Tree Bistro, Waterford

Pub of the Year: Davy Macs, Waterford

Best Newcomer: Holy Smoke, Cork

Best Gastro Pub:Morrissey’s Bar and Restaurant, Doonbeg, Co Clare

Best Casual Dining: Momo Restaurant, Waterford

Other All-Ireland awards

Best Chef: Danni Barry, Deanes Eipic, Belfast

Best Restaurant Manager: Alain Kerloc’h, co-owner of Ox, Belfast

Pub of the Year: Morrissey’s Pub, Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Best Hotel Restaurant: The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Best Newcomer: Forest and Marcy, Dublin

Best Gastro Pub: Walled City Brewery, Derry