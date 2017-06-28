Home»Today's Stories

Centre to support patients after cancer diagnosis at Mercy University Hospital

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

Patients struggling to cope with a cancer diagnosis at the Mercy University Hospital will have immediate access to a range of supports under plans to build a new cancer care centre.

Micheál Sheridan: Counselling and psycho-oncology service to be offered to Mercy Hospital patients and families. Picture: David Keane

The Mercy Hospital Foundation has lodged a planning application to construct the two-to-three-storey centre, on a 0.02-hectare site at Wood’s St, Cork City.

Micheál Sheridan, foundation CEO, said the estimated capital cost is up to €2m, with a hoped-for completion date of the end of 2018: “We were looking for a site for three or four years. Location was the key — it was crucial that we could offer patients and their families support in the immediate aftermath of a diagnosis.”

Patients and families will be able to access counselling, and the foundation is also planning to trial a psycho-oncology service.

Dr Helen Richards, clinical psychologist at the hospital, said there is a wealth of evidence indicating the positive health benefits of clinical psychological input on cancer patients and their families, including improved quality of life and immune status: “Numerous studies have documented the occurrence of clinical anxiety, depression, severe emotional distress, low self-esteem, and diminished body image, feelings of helplessness, as well as impaired social relationships, sexual functioning and diminution in work capacity among patients with various cancers.”

Moreover, depressed patients remain in hospital for approximately 40% longer than non-depressed patients, and have 35% greater hospital costs.

The psycho-oncology programme will be piloted on a sessional basis for two years with a view to providing a full-time service, said Mr Sheridan.

National Cancer Registry figures show around 9,000 cancer care episodes at the hospital in 2015. Almost 700 men were diagnosed, including 222 cases of prostate cancer; and 250 women.

Derek Power, consultant medical oncologist at MUH said the new centre will provide patients and families with “a place that they can go in a non-clinical setting to receive support and advice before, during and after their treatment”.

Wood’s St is also the site for one of the city council’s social housing developments. If both projects go ahead, it will result in significant rejuvenation in the area.

  • mercyfundraising.ie

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS health, cancer, patient, care

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Summonses over failure to fill out census form

Family plan Dáil protest over death of man in ambulance transfer

Crete drowning victim Laura had just finished her Junior Cert exams

Family among 12 homeless after fire in Cork City apartments


Breaking Stories

Dublin and Cork Airports to ban planned anti-abortion protests

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pub owner loses sight in eye after attack

Pat Hickey: Shane Ross 'was afraid he was going to be arrested as well'

Petition to add 30 minutes to Junior Cert paper before Oireachtas committee today

Lifestyle

Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt

Sean O’Hagan returns to 'cosmopolitan' Cork

Nude dating show Naked Attraction will see singletons revealing a lot about themselves

'Everybody cheats on everybody': Technology and its impact on human behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 