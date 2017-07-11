Central Bank urged to probe garda college

The Central Bank will write to the cross-party Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week in response to calls for it to investigate a privately held AIB account and the St Raphael’s credit union’s links to the garda college.

The situation emerged as PAC sources confirmed that the group’s latest draft report into the garda college will criticise Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and the Department of Justice for failing to reveal the seriousness of the facility’s financial concerns.

In an 80-plus page letter to the PAC last week, garda college whistleblower and the force’s civilian head of human resources John Barrett called for the Central Bank to investigate both accounts under alleged money laundering legislation.

The call came after Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy requested a similar move during a PAC meeting days earlier due to concerns over the nature of both the AIB Cabra account and the credit union’s relationship with the garda college.

After similar concerns were raised in the Sunday Business Post, Central Bank sources last night said they have been contacted by both the PAC and AIB to investigate the matter further as the Central Bank is the watchdog for the sector.

While declining to comment on the matter in detail, the Central Bank sources said the group will be writing to the PAC this week to confirm what action it will take.

The development comes as the PAC is due to meet in private session today and tomorrow to finalise its detailed report into the garda college, and before a general meeting with Ms O’Sullivan on Thursday.

The PAC — which is expected to publish the report, currently in its third draft, next week — is understood to have agreed a number of findings.

These include the fact Ms O’Sullivan and Department of Justice failed to inform the Comptroller and Auditor General of the serious financial concerns at the garda college in July 2015.

The third draft report is understood to make claims that external bodies were not informed in order to keep the controversy “in-house”.