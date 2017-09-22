Home»Today's Stories

Census: 87% rise in dual citizenships

Friday, September 22, 2017
The latest census results show that while there has been a slight drop in the number of non-Irish nationals living here, there has been a notable increase in the number of those with dual citizenships.

Elvis Che Ndeh, from Cameroon, with Rebecca Daly, Rathmines, at a citizenship ceremony earlier this year. Picture: Sean Curtin

The Census recorded 535,475 non-Irish nationals living in Ireland in April 2016 — a 1.6% decrease on the 2011 figure of 544,357.

The number of people holding dual Irish nationality rose from 55,905 to 104,784 — an increase of 87.4%.

Among those dual citizens, Irish-Americans (17,552) comprised the largest group, followed by Irish-UK (15,428) and Irish-Polish (9,273).

Nearly two-thirds of those holding a dual nationality (63.4%) were born abroad.

Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, is the most multicultural town in Ireland, with nearly four in 10 (39.5% — 941 people) of its 3,056 population being non-Irish citizens.

Among the cities, Galway had the highest proportion of non-Irish nationals, with 18.6% of residents recorded as non-Irish, followed by Dublin City (17%).

Cork City saw the largest increase in the number of non-Irish nationals — the 2,505 extra non-Irish citizens resident in Cork since 2011 marking a 17.2% rise on the figure recorded in the previous census.

There was also a rise in the number of people who spoke a language other than Irish or English at home which, at 612,018, is up 19.1% since 2011. The top languages spoken were Polish (113,225), Lithuanian (30,502) Romanian (26,645), and Portuguese (16,737).

Non-Irish nationals are more likely to be unemployed, according to the census figures. The unemployment rate among non-Irish nationals was 15.4%, compared with a rate of 12.6% among the general population.

Those in employment make up 14.9% of the workforce in Ireland. A total of 293,830 of the non-Irish national population are at work. Polish and UK nationals make up 42.1% of the entire non-Irish national working population.

Nearly 40,000 people born in Ireland identified as a nationality other than Irish.

Among those 39,590, Polish nationals were the largest single group (11,393), followed by Lithuanians (3,479), UK nationals (3,104), and Romanians (2,886).

Furthermore, 53.6% were children aged under nine years while 14.2% were aged between 25 and 34.


