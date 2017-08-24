Celebrity treasures set to go under the hammer

Items owned by icons such as David Bowie and Lady Gaga will go on display in Dublin next month while a boxing glove signed by Muhammed Ali will go under the hammer at auction.

A collection of signed Bowie lithographs and a corset worn by Lady Gaga will be showcased at the 52nd Irish Antique Dealers Fair at the RDS.

A headpiece worn by Beyonce in the video for ‘Lemonade’ and guitars signed by Jimmy Page and Bowie will also be on display at the fair, along with many other items.

“We will be displaying a collection of signed David Bowie lithographs — including his own charcoal drawing for an album press launch — alongside rare finds from Rihanna, Noel Gallagher, and Lady Gaga,” said Laurence Carpenter of Irish-based Pop Icons.

A bronze sculpture owned by Jackie Collins will be on sale at the event, which runs from September 22-24.

Dublin antique dealer Niall Mullen will be selling the bronze piece by sculptor Josef Lorenzl, which was bought from the author’s estate sale at her home in Beverly Hills.

The sculpture is valued at €3,850.

Separate to the numerous celebrity goods, John Weldon Auctioneers will be displaying a €150,000 diamond ring at the fair. The 1950’s emerald-cut French ring is 6.79 carats, with I colour and VS clarity.

Meanwhile, fans of Muhammed Ali have a chance to get their hands on a boxing glove signed by the champion for the late actor and friend Christopher Lee.

The Everlast boxing glove, signed and dated by Ali in 1992, will go under the hammer on September 10 at Whyte’s Auction House in Dublin and online for the conservative estimate of up to €2,000.

For an additional €600, a signed photograph also dedicated to the renowned horror movie actor in 1976 can be snapped up.

“This glove is certainly a piece of history that doesn’t come on the market too often,” said Stuart Purcell, head of collectibles at Whyte’s.

“Given all the interest in this weekend’s hyped UFC head-to-head with Conor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, I’m sure there will be more interest in boxing and all related memorabilia.”

There is also a rare shooting script from The Quiet Man going under the hammer at the auction, for €3,000.