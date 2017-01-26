Home»Today's Stories

Celebration of 100 years of Ford in Cork

Thursday, January 26, 2017
John Dolan

On April 17, 1917, a new Irish company was registered which would change forever the industrial and economic landscape of Cork City.

Tom Murphy, IE CEO; John Manning, marketing director and Ciaran McMahon, managing director, Ford Ireland, and Allan Prosser, IE acting editor.

A hundred years on, that momentous decision by Henry Ford to open the European arm of his burgeoning motor empire in the land of his ancestors is being marked by a series of editorial projects in the Irish Examiner.

In tomorrow’s edition, in collaboration with Ford Ireland, we will publish a free commemorative 36-page supplement on the history of the company in Ireland.

This supplement will explore the forces that drove Ford to set up a factory at the Marina in Cork, what effect it had on Cork and its people, and hear first-hand what it was it was like to work on the company’s production line.

READ NEXT Meet the youngest employee in the history of Ford in Cork

In addition, we talk to the Corkman who owns more than 40 Ford vehicles, going all the way back to 1906.

This unmissable and must-keep commemorative supplement will be complemented by a dedicated #Ford100 online hub.

It will feature a wide variety of compelling stories and extra multi-media content over the course of the centenary year.

The hub will go live tomorrow and can be accessed via irishexaminer.com/ford100

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

