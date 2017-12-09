Cautious welcome for Brexit border agreement

Opposition parties have given the Brexit border agreement a cautious welcome, warning that the next phase of talks will be “economically critical” for Ireland.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the Government must now continue to defend the border in the crucial phase two negotiations.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams gave a “cautious and qualified” welcome to the agreement, claiming the progress report “does not set the final deal on Brexit”.

Labour, Social Democrats, and the Green Party all expressed a cautious approval of the deal, which was hammered out late on Thursday night and officially announced by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May before 7am yesterday.

Mr Martin especially welcomed the fact that language committing to no hard border on the island of Ireland had been agreed upon.

He pointed out that the text published “repeats a number of times that nothing has been agreed until everything has been agreed”.

He warned that the next phase, which deals with our “economically critical” east/west trading relationship, would be one of the most difficult issues to hammer out.

“The phase two process is where the most difficult issues of trade and future relationships will be tackled and it is important that, as a country, we maintain a close and coherent focus on what it is we want from this process,” said Mr Martin.

“The last few days have also demonstrated in a very vivid way the absolute requirement for the re-establishment of the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

“It is my view that the absence of the institutions in the North was a contributing factor to the problems on Monday and it is essential that the North has a voice in the next critical phase.”

Expressing a cautious welcome, Mr Adams said the document had outlined “broad principals” but does not set the final deal on Brexit.

While the agreement recognises the unique and special circumstances of Northern Ireland and the border, Mr Adams said it does not address key areas of concern for many citizens.

“The insistence by the British that Britain and the North must leave the Customs Union and the Single Market presents a real and live danger which cannot be understated,” said Mr Adams.

“Today’s communiqué also throws no light on the future role of the European Court of Justice and, in particular, the right of EU citizens in that part of the island to be able to access the EU institutions.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said significant negotiating challenges face Europe and Ireland going into the next phase of talks. He said that “a weak and divided British government remains charged with squaring a very difficult circle in the months ahead”.