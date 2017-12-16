Home»Today's Stories

Catholic loses discrimination case over wreath ceremony

Saturday, December 16, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A Roman Catholic has lost his discrimination action against a local authority that refused to stage a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the deaths of Christians murdered by IS.

The man took the discrimination action on religious grounds, against the un-named local authority. He wanted the wreath-laying to be part of a flag-raising ceremony for Pope Benedict.

The man made the request after the council staged a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony in the summer of 2016 to commemorate the members of the LGBTQ community murdered in an Orlando nightclub.

In the attack at Pulse nightclub, a security guard murdered 49 people in June, 2016.

The man taking the discrimination case said that he wanted the ceremony celebrating Pope Francis to also commemorate the massacre of Christians in the Middle East and the murder by IS of a priest in France.

Following the council refusal, the man alleged that he was treated less favourably, in similar circumstances, than the LGBTQ community, because of his religious beliefs.

In his ruling, WRC adjudication officer, Roger McGrath, stated that the man failed to adduce any evidence to demonstrate that he has been treated less favourably than another religious group.

He stated: “Rather, the complaint has compared his position, as a Roman Catholic, to that of members of the LGBTQ community. He has erred in doing so: the LGBTQ community does not constitute a religion: it is a social group that may/can consist of many different religions.”

The local authority refuted any allegation of discrimination made against it and submitted that such allegations “are unfounded, misconceived, and lacking in factual foundation”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Catholic

More in this Section

‘I am so excited about the rest of my life’, says Isabel Terry after 15-year transplant wait

Criticism as Killarney to take 55 people ‘seeking international protection’

Charity gets €300,000 in water fee refunds

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin coy on abortion recommendation


Breaking Stories

Sinn Féin remain wary of robustness of Brexit deal

SIPTU warns care organisations strike could be in the cards

Ryanair deadlock continues; airline says it cannot meet union until Wednesday

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of pensioner in Limerick

Lifestyle

Review: N.E.R.D - No One Ever Really Dies: Their finest album to date

Everyone's mad at Google - Sundar Pichai has to fix it

Scenes from the analogue city - Memories of Limerick from the late 80s and early 90s

Ask Audrey: 'I heard that Viagra fumes from Pfizer’s were causing stiffys below in Ringaskiddy'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 42
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »