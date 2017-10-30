Catalonia stance a ‘travesty’, says opposition

Opposition parties have heavily criticised the Government’s decision not to recognise the Catalonian independence vote, saying the move is a “travesty” that “ignores our own history”.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and Sinn Féin made the claim after the Department of Foreign Affairs said it continues to “respect the integrity” of a united Spain.

In a vote on Friday, Catalonia’s devolved parliament voted in favour of backing and implementing a decision earlier this month by the local population in a disputed unofficial ballot to secede from Spain.

In response, the Madrid-based Spanish government removed Catalonia’s president and officials — who in turn have refused to leave — and announced new elections for mid-December.

The situation escalated further last night as Real Madrid travelled to the Catalonia-based Girona for a La Liga match while pro-united Spain supporters swarmed Barcelona.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said while the Government is “concerned about the crisis”, Ireland continues to “respect the constitutional integrity of Spain”.

But in separate statements Solidarity-PBP and Sinn Féin said such a comment “ignores our own history”.

