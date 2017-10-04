Castle owner ‘using mental reservation’

A High Court judge warned the owner of the oldest inhabited castle in Ireland she was using something akin to “mental reservation”, identified by the commission into the Dublin Archdioceses, in her evidence against the ESB.

Mr Justice Henry Abbott gave this warning to the plaintiff, Elaine Rhys-Davies, aged 61, of Ballea Castle in Carrigaline, Co Cork, at the High Court sitting in Cork yesterday.

Mrs Rhys-Davies is bringing a case arising out of injuries she suffered on June 1, 2012, when both of her feet went into a broken manhole, cutting her legs and grazing her hands. She said the most serious injuries were to her neck and left shoulder.

Mr Justice Abbott’s warning to Mrs Rhys-Davies about “mental reservation” arose out of how she was responding to questions from the ESB’s senior counsel, Michael Gleeson.

As Mrs Rhys-Davies attributed psychological complaints to the disputed accident in 2012, Mr Gleeson wanted to know if there had been a psychological reaction to a car accident she had previously.

She said she was never treated for a psychological problem.

Mr Gleeson said one of the medical reports referred to a psychological reaction from the car accident.

The plaintiff then went on to qualify there was a difference between reactive depression and endogenous depression.

Mr Justice Abbott said he had taken, from her initial response, that she had no depressive symptoms at all from that car crash. He said that by drawing the distinction now, that she was never treated for it, the plaintiff was using something akin to “mental reservation”, highlighted by the commission into the Dublin archdioceses.

The judge said: “I took it you had no depression. If you are asked, be careful how you answer. It does not reflect well on you. I take it that it is akin to mental reservation and the court will have to take a view on it.”

Mrs Rhys-Davies said: “I apologise if there was any communication differences. I understand. I have never been sent to a psychiatrist.”

Mr Gleeson said: “You did see a psychiatrist after your skiing accident (in 2004)?”

She replied: “Oh yes.”

Mr Gleeson asked: “Are you now drawing a distinction between being seen by a psychiatrist and being treated by a psychiatrist?”

Mrs Rhys-Davies said of that visit that it was required as part of a legal action which she initiated but did not bring to fruition, adding: “It was just paper work.”

Mr Justice Abbott said it could happen that someone was seen by a psychiatrist for an assessment in a legal action and he understood that.

However, the judge interrupted the evidence a few moments later and said it was important that he bring to the attention of the parties something he had just read in the report of the psychiatrist following the skiing accident as it appeared to be more than a routine matter.

Mr Justice Abbott said the report stated, among other things, that she did not recognise clothes in her wardrobe (when she returned home from Andorra). She did not recognise people she knew, he said.

At this, Mrs Rhys-Davies said: “I have made a huge mistake here, your honour. This is to do with the temporal lobe damage.”

She went on to point out that she was, what she referred to as, face blind.

She told Mr Gleeson that she would not recognise him if she saw him later in the day on the street. Mr Gleeson said she had recognised one of the ESB witnesses on Monday in the courthouse after five years. She said she did not want to be derogatory but she only recognised a face if there was something very particular about it and would prefer not to say what made her remember this face.

Mr Justice Abbott said it might not have to be derogatory and it could be because someone was particularly good-looking.

The case continues.