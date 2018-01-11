Cash, watches and a drone seized in raids on Kinahan gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau has conducted searches targeting the purchase of properties by an associate of the Kinahan crime cartel.

This individual, from Rialto in Dublin’s south inner city, and another close relation, are considered to be on the “lower rungs” of the cartel, but have a close link with a more senior member.

It is the latest in a series of operations conducted by CAB and local detectives against members of lower and mid-ranks of the cartel in the south inner city area.

Sources said the latest swoop — which involved nine searches — was aimed at gathering evidence regarding the purchase and renovation of at least one property in the area.

CAB will also be examining the purchase of a nightclub in Ibiza, involving the people targeted yesterday and a significant Kinahan player, a convicted drug dealer from Crumlin.

In yesterday’s operation, CAB raided homes and businesses across the south inner city, as well as a professional firm in Dun Laoghaire.

The places searched include two firms of solicitors, an accountancy firm, a signage company, a beautician and residential homes.

As well as gathering documentation, mobile phones and other digital devices, officers seized €4,500 in cash, two Rolex watches and a drone with recording facilities. One source said: “This operation was about gathering evidence — documentation and devices — in relation to the purchase and renovation of at least one property.”

The operation stemmed from an initial examination conducted by the Special Crime Task Force, which was set up last July to specifically target the lower and middle ranks of organised crime gangs. This included a particular focus on the range of criminal gangs associated with the Kinahan cartel, many of which are based in the south inner city and neighbouring Crumlin and Drimnagh.

The task force has members of CAB seconded to it, and they refer cases for full investigation to CAB.