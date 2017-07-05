Carrigtwohill meeting to oppose city control

Considerable opposition to the proposed extension of Cork city’s boundary is expected to be aired at a meeting tonight, in Carrigtwohill.

The local community council is organising the meeting to discuss the Mackinnon report, which advocates Carrigtwohill, 18km east of Cork city, along with a number of other towns, coming under the control of City Hall.

Guest speaker at the event is Alf Smiddy, whose previous report, submitted in 2015, recommended a merger of the city and county into a single local authority. The idea was shelved.

However, a majority of residents and industries in Carrigtwohill were reportedly shocked by the Mackinnon report.

The community council has also invited residents from nearby Glounthaune to attend the meeting.

One local said: “Many people see it as nothing more than a land grab for rates, especially as Carrigtwohill possesses a lot of industry and there is plenty of land zoned there for more.

“Thousands of houses are also planned in the area, with the land already zoned by the county council.”

The proposed housing developments are earmarked for sites close to the railway station, ensuring any boundary extension would hugely benefit the city council, rather than the county council, from additional local property tax payments.

County councillor Anthony Barry, who lives in the town, said: “All the conversation, since the details of this report were made public, has been about Cork city and, indeed, the wider Cork region.

“At no stage has the effects on local communities, like Carrigtwohill and Glounthaune, been ever mentioned and it is only fair that members of the general public, affected by these decisions, be given the opportunity to offer their opinions.”

He welcomed the local group’s decision to invite Mr Smiddy, who had chaired the statutory review group. The meeting commences at 8pm.

Mr Barry said: “The Carrigtwohill Community Council wants to inform the residents of the likely local impact.”

He insisted the towns and villages affected by the Mackinnon report had been well-served by Cork County Council over the decades.