Home»Today's Stories

Carrie Fisher ill before TV appearance, says Graham Norton

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Linda McGrory

Graham Norton has revealed that the late Star Wars legend, Carrie Fisher, was feeling ill before her last-ever interview, on his BBC chat show, but continued because of their close friendship.

Carrie Fisher

The 60-year old actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show last December, but died in hospital two weeks later, after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on the transatlantic flight back to the US.

Norton said Fisher wanted to cancel her appearance on his famous red couch, but decided to go ahead, because she didn’t want to let him down.

“Carrie didn’t seem well the night she was on my show. She didn’t want to come on,” said Norton.

“She said ‘I feel terrible and if it was anyone else, I’d cancel’. But she perked up a bit after eating,” he added.

“When I heard, later, that she’d had a heart attack, that was less surprising to me. She wasn’t a well woman, but then for her to die! I still haven’t quite figured it out. It still hasn’t sunk in,” he told the latest edition of Reader’s Digest.

Norton has previously said that he rarely becomes friends with his celebrity guests, but “bright and funny” Carrie Fisher was one of the notable exceptions.

The pair were close pals for some years and the Hollywood star even came as his ‘plus one’ to the wedding of Liza Minnelli to David Gest, in 2002.

He also told the magazine that he has no regrets about past romances and he rejects any suggestion that his demanding career has prevented him from finding lasting love.

“I can’t think of anyone in my life where I think, ‘Oh, if only I didn’t have this stupid career, I could still be happily ever after with that person’. I’m pretty much happily ever after with my own life now, rather than pining after the one that got away,” he said.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Carrie Fisher, Graham Norton

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

WATCH: Farming survey: Farmers oppose any Donald Trump visit to Ireland

Farming survey: Splashing the cash as the rural recovery takes hold

The party’s over: Cork to ban balloon launches

Gardaí and supervisors at odds on breath test scandal


Breaking Stories

Remaining charges against Jobstown protesters 'set to be dropped'

Theresa May presses Donald Trump over Bombardier aerospace jobs in North

Ryanair pilots: No thanks to €12,000 bonuses for working backlogged holiday days

Gardaí appeal for motorists to slow down ahead of 'European Day Without A Road Death'

Lifestyle

Golden oldies: Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite in Our Souls at Night

The A-listers of Zeminar equipping Generation Z with the tools to deal with life’s challenges

Decoding craftsmanship at Cork event

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 