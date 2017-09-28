'Carmageddon' concerns after rain forces closure of lane in Jack Lynch Tunnel

Concerns have been raised about the Jack Lynch Tunnel drainage system after a lane closure during heavy rain in Cork City yesterday.

A spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said residual debris after a minor fire incident in the south bore a few days ago combined with heavy rain to cause a blockage, forcing a temporary lane closure.

Gardaí oversaw traffic diversions and contractors were on site quickly to resolve the issue.

Fine Gael councillor John Buttimer said the contractors who manage the tunnel on behalf of TII must ensure its drainage system is fully functioning for winter.

“We had our first heavy rainfall of the autumn season yesterday and, within a few hours, we have a lane closure. It’s just not good enough,” he said.

“I would have concerns that we could be facing a winter of traffic chaos unless the maintenance is done properly and regularly.”

Mr Buttimer said it is vital that the city avoids a repeat of the so-called ‘carmageddon’ incident on December 3, 2015, when a minor flooding incident close to the tunnel caused widespread traffic gridlock across the city for up to five hours.

While the tunnel remained unaffected and fully operational, the closure of a small section of flooded hard shoulder on the Mahon side, combined with a delay in identifying the cause of the flooding and poor communications, triggered monster traffic jams.

TII ordered an investigation which led to the introduction of a raft of tunnel management procedures.

Meanwhile, works are due to start within a month to improve drainage on flood-prone sections of the N40.

Mr Buttimer raised safety fears last year about the flooding on the stretch of South Ring Rd between and including the Bandon and Sarsfield Rd flyovers.

City engineeers said an investigation of the road’s drainage system over the summer confirmed the layout is compliant with design standards, and that its gully units and outlet pipes were operating normally.

They said despite the survey results, TII has agreed to make alterations to the layout to further improve drainage.

“This work will be undertaken by TII’s maintenance contractor, Egis Lagan, within the next four weeks,” said City Hall.