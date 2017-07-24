Caoimhín, 13, in farewell to mum and grandmother

The son of one of the three women killed in last Friday’s horrific accident in Co Louth has said a tearful farewell to the tragic friends.

Caoimhín O’Neill survived the horrific crash which claimed the lives of his mum Mairéad, his grandmother Margaret McGonigle, and his mum’s friend, Racheal Battles.

All three women were killed as they returned home from a holiday in Turkey.

They will be laid to rest today after two separate requiem services in their Co Donegal home village.

Caoimhín also lost his dad in recent years. The 13-year-old, who recently made his Confirmation, took to Facebook to say a final farewell to his loving mum.

He wrote: “R.I.P Mammy Nanny and Racheal fly high god bless GBNF [gone but never forgotten].”

Dozens of people replied to Caoimhín’s post.

A cousin of Caoimhín’s, Katie Goddard, wrote: “Stay strong cuz, you’ll get through this, how’s everyone doing?xx.”

And brave Caoimhín replied: “Grand sticking with it Katie.”

On his Facebook page, Caoimhín has proudly displayed a picture of his mum, stepdad Pauric, and himself on their wedding day.

The village of Bruckless, on the outskirts of Killybegs, will come to a standstill today when the three friends are laid to rest.

The bodies of Margaret McGonigle and Mairéad Mundy have been reposing at Mrs Mundy’s residence in Ballyloughan, Bruckless.

The removal takes place this morning, going to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal in Bruckless for funeral Mass at 11am, with the burial taking place in the adjoining cemetery.

Ms Battles has been reposing at her late residence in Ballyloughan, Bruckless from last night.

The removal takes place also to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal for a 2.30pm funeral Mass with interment after in the adjoining cemetery.

Shuttle bus service to the wake houses were operating to the family homes from the local national school.