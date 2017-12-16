Home»Today's Stories

Cannabis user remanded for attitude to probation

Saturday, December 16, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man was effectively remanded in custody because of his attitude to the probation service, a judge said.

However, when the case was mentioned yesterday Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he was prepared to release the accused, Richard Cullinane.

“This was an unusual case,” said the judge. “He found himself in custody because of his attitude to the probation service. In his time in custody, he has somewhat amended his attitude. He has a 30-year-long addiction.”

The accused was released on bail until February 15. When previously questioned for growing cannabis two years ago, it emerged he was continuing to smoke the drug.

Cullinane, aged 47, of The Chalets, Dunnycove, Ardfield, Clonakilty, County Cork, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis at his house on July 7, 2015.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said last month he was not happy with what was contained in the probation report about Cullinane.

“He is up before the bench for a drugs offence,” he said.

“His attitude is ‘I am smoking dope for the last 30 years, I can’t do anything about it’. This guy is not at the races. Someone better put him in the stalls.”

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said the defendant was about to start a rehabilitation programme with Arbour House.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cannabis

More in this Section

‘Electrical appliances a fire risk when you’re out of house’, says senior fireman

Defilement left vulnerable teenager ‘in a very dark place’

Minister Eoghan Murphy supports Eighth Amendment reforms

Protest over guesthouse use as asylum centre


Breaking Stories

Sinn Féin remain wary of robustness of Brexit deal

SIPTU warns care organisations strike could be in the cards

Ryanair deadlock continues; airline says it cannot meet union until Wednesday

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of pensioner in Limerick

Lifestyle

Review: N.E.R.D - No One Ever Really Dies: Their finest album to date

Everyone's mad at Google - Sundar Pichai has to fix it

Scenes from the analogue city - Memories of Limerick from the late 80s and early 90s

Ask Audrey: 'I heard that Viagra fumes from Pfizer’s were causing stiffys below in Ringaskiddy'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 42
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »