Cannabis user remanded for attitude to probation

A man was effectively remanded in custody because of his attitude to the probation service, a judge said.

However, when the case was mentioned yesterday Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he was prepared to release the accused, Richard Cullinane.

“This was an unusual case,” said the judge. “He found himself in custody because of his attitude to the probation service. In his time in custody, he has somewhat amended his attitude. He has a 30-year-long addiction.”

The accused was released on bail until February 15. When previously questioned for growing cannabis two years ago, it emerged he was continuing to smoke the drug.

Cullinane, aged 47, of The Chalets, Dunnycove, Ardfield, Clonakilty, County Cork, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis at his house on July 7, 2015.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said last month he was not happy with what was contained in the probation report about Cullinane.

“He is up before the bench for a drugs offence,” he said.

“His attitude is ‘I am smoking dope for the last 30 years, I can’t do anything about it’. This guy is not at the races. Someone better put him in the stalls.”

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said the defendant was about to start a rehabilitation programme with Arbour House.