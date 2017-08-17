Home»Today's Stories

Canadian firm acquires Voxpro in €150m deal

Thursday, August 17, 2017
By Padraig Hoare

One of Cork’s biggest employers, outsourcing company Voxpro, has been taken over by Canadian IT giant Telus International in a deal estimated to be worth around €150m.

Founded almost 20 years ago by husband and wife team Dan and Linda Kiely, Voxpro employs 2,700 in Cork, Dublin, Europe, and the US. It provides customer contact services, call centre services, 24/7 call answering, and technical support services in more than a dozen different languages.

Clients include Google, Airbnb, and Stripe.

It began life with six employees working above a pub on Marlboro St in Cork City as a paging company.

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the Kielys had been open about seeking tens of millions in private investment in recent years in order to ramp up its Irish, US, and Asia operations. The deal will lead to more growth for the company, a spokesman said.

The 2,700 Voxpro staff join more than 25,000 Telus employees around the world.

Mr Kiely said: “It’s an extremely special day for us and for all of our partners, team members, and indeed, everyone in the Voxpro community.”


