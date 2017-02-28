Home»Today's Stories

Can journalistic privilege be used to avoid giving evidence?

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

The question of whether journalistic privilege exists and if it can be used as a reason for not giving evidence has been raised by Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

Sergeant Maurice McCabe arrives at Leinster House in 2014 to appear before the Public Account Committee. Picture: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

Mr Justice Charleton has been tasked with leading the tribunal of inquiry into allegations of an orchestrated smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, including whether the media was used as an “instrument for the dissemination of lies”.

It is expected a number of journalists will be called to appear before the tribunal.

On its opening day, the fundamental question of whether journalists have a right to protect their sources was raised.

Mr Justice Charleton has been tasked with looking into contacts with the media “to brief them negatively that Sgt McCabe was motivated by malice and revenge” in order to encourage negative comment about him.

Another of the terms of reference centres around allegations that Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan influenced, or attempted to influence, RTÉ broadcasts through a leaked account of the unpublished report by the O’Higgins commission, in which Sgt McCabe was branded a liar and irresponsible.

Mr Justice Charleton said his “central concern” is to find out if media briefings take place against individuals who “rock the boat”.

He said: “As if that were not enough, there is an additional question as to whether those who air concerns about poor policing may also be targeted and attacked as to their family life and as to their adherence to basic standards of human decency.”

The inquiry will ask whether Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan attempted to influence media reports. Picture: Gareth Chaney

In his opening statement, Mr Justice Charleton said he would look at privilege in communications with journalists. He questioned whether false information received from a source is protected by journalistic privilege.

“Is it possible that such privilege does not apply to using the media as an instrument of naked deceit,” he asked.

He said that submissions would be heard on the issue and a ruling may be necessary.

“Is there a privilege against giving evidence, including relevant records, where someone communicates in confidence or off the record, as the phrase goes, to a journalist?” he asked. “Does journalistic privilege attach to communications to a journalist where that communication by the source may not be in the public interest but, instead, where the source is perhaps solely motivated by detraction or calumny?”

Mr Justice Charleton also referenced ‘informer privilege’, which, due to the “danger of the life” to those who help police, is given to the informant and may last beyond death. In the case of the media, he said the law suggests “the privilege, if there is one”, relates to “that of the confidential informant and not that of the journalist”.

He said the tribunal, being held in Dublin Castle, has “no settled view” and “careful consideration” would be given to submissions on the matter.

Supreme Court judge Peter Charleton has urged witnesses to come forward to the tribunal. Picture: Caroline Quinn/PA

Mr Justice Charleton called on all witnesses to come forward, adding that the tribunal “needs your help and needs it urgently”.

He asked potential witnesses to write to the tribunal before March 13, and

indicate whether they wish to assert “professional privilege” or “journalistic privilege” against disclosure of evidence or documents.

“If there is any such assertion against giving a complete account of events, then that’s not ruled out, but at least we know what needs to be further explored,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Charleton: Lies to inquiry will be costly to the public

An inquiry that is both lofty and grounded

LATEST: Tribunal chairman Peter Charleton asks anyone with relevant information to come forward in next two weeks

Charleton Tribunal into Garda whistleblower controversy to begin today

More in this Section

Inquiry to examine Michael Noonan's role in Grace scandal

State rents office for €8.2m a year... but it lies idle

Leo Varadkar denies doing deal with Simon Coveney on Fine Gael leadership race

Number of engineering degrees may be reduced


Breaking Stories

PSNI charge teenager with murder of man found lying on the road

Gardaí 'concerned' for teenager missing from his home in Dublin

Govt pledges another €3m for Syrian refugees

Gardaí seize loaded gun and drugs at industrial park in Dublin

Lifestyle

Exploring Ethiopia: Novelties abound in the cradle of mankind on horn of Africa

Sky Matters: Sirius will be visible in the middle of March

How designing spoke guards for her sister's wheelchair became a business for Ailbhe Keane

Restore colour to your home by taking inspiration from nature

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 25, 2017

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 