Home»Today's Stories

Campaigners to protest at Residential Property Summit

Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Joyce Fegan

A protest will be held outside the Residential Property Summit, which takes place tomorrow in the Aviva Stadium.

The protest is being led by the Campaign for Public Housing, a newly formed group made up of homeless charities and elected councillors and TDs.

Guest speakers at the summit include Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, Keith Lowe, chief executive of the Douglas Newman Good Group, and John Moran, former secretary general of Department of Finance.

There are 20 speakers in total and tickets start at €233 plus Vat.

“The Sunday Business Post’s 2017 Residential Property Summit will bring together investors, developers, builders, finance providers and real estate agents to discuss and explore the prospects of the Irish residential property sector and the practical solutions to overcome its many challenges,” reads a description for the event.

“The day will focus on the Irish house building challenge and whether, and how, we can deliver the home-building revolution the country needs.”

The Campaign for Public Housing said they protest “to make sure they know we are watching them”.

The campaign group’s goal is to make “high-quality public housing for anybody who wants” accessible.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

housingResidential Property Summitprotest

Related Articles

More in this Section

Councillor among three charged with criminal damage over street names

900 diagnosed annually with alcohol-related cancer: HSE

Ireland is eighth most expensive globally for broadband

Semen on child’s top matched accused, court hears


Breaking Stories

Three public sector unions to merge to form 'super union'

Date agreed to implement deal over Bus Éireann driver issues

Gardaí investigate child grooming allegations in Co. Louth

Garda claims colleagues bullied him over ethnicity and religion

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »