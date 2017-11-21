Campaigners to protest at Residential Property Summit

A protest will be held outside the Residential Property Summit, which takes place tomorrow in the Aviva Stadium.

The protest is being led by the Campaign for Public Housing, a newly formed group made up of homeless charities and elected councillors and TDs.

Guest speakers at the summit include Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, Keith Lowe, chief executive of the Douglas Newman Good Group, and John Moran, former secretary general of Department of Finance.

There are 20 speakers in total and tickets start at €233 plus Vat.

“The Sunday Business Post’s 2017 Residential Property Summit will bring together investors, developers, builders, finance providers and real estate agents to discuss and explore the prospects of the Irish residential property sector and the practical solutions to overcome its many challenges,” reads a description for the event.

“The day will focus on the Irish house building challenge and whether, and how, we can deliver the home-building revolution the country needs.”

The Campaign for Public Housing said they protest “to make sure they know we are watching them”.

The campaign group’s goal is to make “high-quality public housing for anybody who wants” accessible.