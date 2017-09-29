Calls to whistleblower helpline spiral by 115%

Calls to a whistleblower helpline have spiked by 115% since the enactment of legislation that protects people who disclose wrongdoing in the workplace.

According to a survey released by Transparency Ireland (TI), at its Integrity At Work Conference, 30,000 people working in businesses and not-for-profit organisations around the country have suffered as a result of becoming whistleblowers.

There has also been a 115% increase in calls made by whistleblowers to the Speak Up helpline, since the enactment of the Protected Disclosures Act in July, 2014. Between 2011 and 2014, the service received just 58 calls. However, since then, the number has grown to 158

In response to the need for legal advice for these callers, TI Ireland launched the Transparency Legal Advice Centre in 2016. To date, the independent law centre has provided free legal advice, valued at more than €400,000, to clients reporting wrongdoing.

Top-line results from the 2017 Speak Up report were also presented at the conference. The results were drawn from anonymised data, collected from 327 people who contacted the helpline for support between January, 2015 and December, 2016. The report reveals that the top-three sectors reported by whistleblowers during this period were health, not-for-profit, and education. The full results will be published in the coming weeks.

The conference is the first of its kind in Ireland and was designed to help employers understand what they need to do to help their staff speak up safely.