Calls to establish motor insurance database

A forum on policing has proposed the establishment of a motor insurance database to aid gardaí in the detection of those driving without cover.

The meeting of the Cork joint policing committee heard county councillor Daithí Ó Donnabháin suggest that the insurance industry be compelled to contribute to the database and update it as appropriate.

The proposal would give gardaí on checkpoints access to a database that would enable them to instantly check whether a vehicle is adequately insured.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said the database could help gardaí in instances where cars appear to have valid insurance discs when in reality the driver has missed or cancelled payments for their policy.

He said the measures would be an effective way to tackle the problem of uninsured drivers on the roads.

Last December, the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland said there had been an 85% increase in the number of uninsured drivers on roads in the preceding five years.

Cork West Division Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said while the proposal has merits, there may be data protection issues that would need to be examined before any such database is established.

The committee is to write to the Government with its recommendation.