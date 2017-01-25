Home»Today's Stories

Calls for airports security review

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Joyce Fegan, and Tom Tuite

A nationwide security review of all airports is set to be launched amid concerns the alleged people smuggling at Dublin Airport means Ireland is “wide open to a terrorist attack”.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny confirmed the review after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin warned that serious airport security defence failures may be putting the entire population at risk.

On Sunday night, gardaí arrested two Aer Lingus workers and a third man in connection with an alleged long-running people-smuggling scam at Dublin Airport.

The controversy — which has been linked to international crime syndicates and may have involved up to 100 people a year entering Ireland illegally — was uncovered after a Garda operation.

Mr Martin in the Dáil warned that lax security measures mean Ireland could be targeted by terrorists in the same way as last year’s attack on an airport in Brussels.

Calling for improved airport policing, he said a “rigorous” review of security at all airports must occur immediately — a plan Mr Kenny confirmed he will act upon.

“This is a wake-up call given the ease with which people could enter the country,” said Mr Martin.

“The arrests and revelations of a very sophisticated scam involving illegal immigration were truly shocking, and exposed a significant lapse in national security at key entry points into the State.

“Are we wide open for terrorists? I know that is a different paradigm from smuggling people, but if they can bypass us so easily on that front it seems we need to review our national security to make sure we rid ourselves of any complacency.

“Airports across the globe are being targeted by terrorists and different operators. We cannot be complacent.”

Mr Kenny said that a nationwide security review at all airports is being planned.

Acknowledging the people-smuggling scandal “seems to have been going on for quite some time”, Mr Kenny said when more information becomes available, “the Government will see to it that an overall security assessment of the airports of Ireland, the regional airports and our main airports, is carried out”.

Mr Kenny said an initial report on the security breach is due to be given to Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and Transport Minister Shane Ross today.

