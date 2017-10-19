Home»Today's Stories

Call to rethink tougher parole plans

Thursday, October 19, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

The head of the Parole Board has said draft legislation increasing the minimum length of time from seven to 12 years before which an inmate can be considered for release needs to be revisited.

Chairman John Costello said the current threshold “encourages” inmates to start, or to continue, with rehabilitation before reaching seven years in prison.

He said the board would submit amendments to the Parole Bill 2016 during its final stages in the Dáil.

The current system has been criticised by families of homicide victims and led to draft legislation being published last June by Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan.

“Having the first review after seven years has been useful in the past, because it encouraged a prisoner to start or continue with serious rehabilitation work before this review,” said Mr Costello in the foreword to the Parole Board annual report 2016.

He said that in 2013 a prisoner was granted parole after 13-and-a-half years in prison, following a number of previous parole hearings.

“This was an exceptional case but parole after 13 years would not have been possible if his first review was only held after 12 years in prison. I believe this period of 12 years should be reexamined,” said Mr Costello.

He said some recommendations of the board were accepted at committee stage and said that the board would be submitting “further amendments for discussion” at the fourth stage of the Bill in the Dáil.

He said that between 2009 and 2013 the number of life sentence prisoners granted parole was about five per year on average, rising to six in 2015 and seven in 2016.

“Unfortunately four of the seven prisoners granted parole in 2016 were recalled to prison for breach of licence conditions, mainly for abuse of alcohol/drugs,” he said.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

paroleprison

More in this Section

OPW to use demountablebarriers in €140m Cork flood plan

Cork City Council defends mayor’s use of official car to drive him home from FF ard fheis

Medic: Savita died as result of abortion laws

Fine Gael to use whip for vote on drink-driving laws


Breaking Stories

Families evacuated after gas explosion in Belfast

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7m

Abortion referendum moves closer as committee votes against retaining 8th Amendment

Gardaí enlist Civil Defence to use drone in search for armed raider in Clare

Lifestyle

Facing fears while terrifying punters at Cork's Nightmare Realm

Weathering the storm of 1961: We watched 30 large trees uprooted

Remembering the dead: Poignant reason behind Cork’s Zombie Walk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 33
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »