Home»Today's Stories

Cabinet unanimous in making Frank Clarke chief justice

Thursday, July 27, 2017
Elaine Loughlin and Daniel McConnell

Supreme Court judge Frank Clarke is to be appointed chief justice after the Cabinet signed off on his nomination in its last meeting before the summer recess.

Frank Clarke. Picture: Collins Courts

The choice was a “very popular one” among Cabinet members — his nomination was approved unanimously.

Independent ministers raised no objection to Judge Clarke’s nomination, despite his Fine Gael background.

Judge Clarke joined Fine Gael at a young age and acted as a speech writer for Garret FitzGerald.

Although the Judicial Appointments Bill, the subject of much debate before the Dáil broke for the summer, has yet to be enacted, a similar process was followed for the appointment.

A three-page memorandum seeking the approval was brought to Cabinet by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to fill the €214,851-a-year post.

Three names, decided by an independent body, had initially been given to Mr Flanagan. A Government spokesman could not provide information last night on how the three names were cut down to one.

It is understood 15 nominations were received — others tipped for the position had included fellow Supreme Court judges Elizabeth Dunne and Donal O’Donnell.

“While some had fancied Judge O’Donnell, Frank Clarke was a very popular choice,” said one minister. “He is a more than capable choice.”

The non-statutory committee tasked with drawing up the shortlist of candidates comprised Jane Williams, chairwoman of the Top Level Appointments Committee; Mr Justice Sean Ryan, president of the Court of Appeal; Attorney General Seamus Wolfe; and Martin Fraser, secretary general to the Government.

Letters were sent to the outgoing chief justice, Susan Denham, Mr Justice Ryan, and to the heads of the Bar Council and Law Society of Ireland seeking expressions of interest, states the memo.

Suggestions that all other members of the Supreme Court applied for the post have been denied.

“Only half of the judges applied,” said a source.

At Cabinet, Mr Flanagan told colleagues that Judge Clarke is a “supremely suitable” candidate to succeed Ms Denham.

Judge Clarke has served on the Supreme Court since 2012. Having completed his legal studies at King’s Inns he was called to the Bar in 1973 and was appointed to the High Court in 2004.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Judge Clarke will be formally appointed by the President at Áras an Uachtaráin tomorrow.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Frank Clarke, judge, chief justice

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Chief Justice is socially liberal and racing enthusiast

Latest: Frank Clarke named Chief Justice but Government cannot say how he was picked

More in this Section

Luxury liner bonanza for Port of Cork

Irish flags to be unfurled in space

Call for tougher probes of emergency and asylum housing

Gardaí must ‘keep to the rules’ in recording crime


Breaking Stories

Juror vomited at sight of Jason Corbett’s injuries

Murder accused ‘had no visible signs of injury’

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Clare beach closed to swimmers due to wastewater discharge

Lifestyle

The night's sky is a long way from Tipperary

Pulling the strings at Cork Puppetry Festival

Mother charged for illegal sale of fruit smoothies at summer stall set up in Kildare

When you think of the word cougar, what does it conjure up?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 