Cabinet to discuss report on treatment of ‘Mary’

A report looking into how a teenage girl with intellectual disabilities was left in a foster home after sexual abuse allegations were made against a carer is due before cabinet today.

The review examined why ‘Mary’ remained in a foster home in the Cork region for 21 months after two other children in the home were removed for their safety.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone is expected to bring the report before cabinet.

The independent investigation, which was supported by Tusla and the HSE, sought to find out why Mary was left in the home after an allegation of abuse against the foster carer was made by a member of the carer’s extended family.

The investigation looked at a period between January 2014 when the allegation of abuse was first brought to Tusla’s attention and February 2016 when it was decided to remove the young woman from the foster home.

A spokeswoman for Tusla said the report would be jointly published with the HSE soon but could not give a date of publication.

It had been expected that Cabinet would also discuss an expert commission report recommending the reopening of the compensation scheme for institutional abuse.

However, this is now unlikely as proposals, which would require input from a number of Government departments, had not been fully signed off as of last night.

Since the revelations of the mass burial site at the Tuam mother and baby home were made public there have been calls to reopen the scheme which closed to new applicants in September 2011.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe last week said a decision on this would be made by cabinet.

“Myself and Minister Zappone at the moment are discussing and engaging with each other on issues that are there in relation to the second interim report in relation to the mother and baby homes,” Mr Donohoe said on Thursday.