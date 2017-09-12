Home»Today's Stories

Cabinet to approve water bill refund laws

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent

Legislation to refund over €170m in water bills is expected be approved by Cabinet this week before a later Dáil vote which will see monies returned to homeowners in the coming months.

Fianna Fáil has signalled there “should be no controversy” over government proposals to refund bills — as agreed by a cross-party Oireachtas committee earlier this year.

Most homeowners who paid bills — some amounting to over €300 — will get a cheque by the end of this year. Up to €172m will cover payments while another €5m will pay for the scheme.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy’s spokesman confirmed that refunds would not be based on an application process. Refunds are coming out of existing funds for this year and not from the budget for next year.

The spokesman confirmed the legislation would then be brought before the Dáil after the house returns next week.

A separate decision on what constitutes an excessive usage of water will be decided by the energy regulator.

The Oireachtas committee on water previously recommended excessive levels be set at 1.7 times an average rate of usage, and penalties will be applicable beyond that.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS water, water charges, Irish Water

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Question mark over O’Sullivan departure deal

Abused children waiting five years for justice

Leo Varadkar rules out grand coalition with Fianna Fáil

‘Unfair’ to target frontline gardaí in breath-test scandal


Breaking Stories

Latest: Man killed after being shot 'a number of times' in Dublin

Irish Water paid former director John Tierney €570k retirement package

Bishop Colton: Some Cork protestants anticipate Civil War commemorations with dread

FW de Klerk tells Dublin audience: Donald Trump 'not doing the free world a favour' with his tweets

Lifestyle

The people calling for more examination of sexual violence suffered by women during the Irish revolution

Original take on surround-sound technology at Cloughjordan eco-village

Make a fresh start in September with free course to self-improvement

Letters from the frontline: The Irish great great grandfather who fought in the American civil war

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 