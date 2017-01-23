Cabinet to approve ‘Grace’ sex abuse inquiry

The Cabinet will finally approve terms of reference this week for a State inquiry into the ‘Grace’ foster home sex-abuse scandal.

Delayed for a year, the inquiry can now proceed, with Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan saying the HSE can publish two internal reports into the scandal, clearing the way for the inquiry.

At a meeting of the senior management in the Department of Health in the past few days, Health Minister Simon Harris demanded delivery of the terms of reference from his officials, following criticism of the delays.

Mr Harris was called on to intervene after criticisms from within government about Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath’s handling of the matter.

Mr McGrath, who was also at the meeting, became frustrated at the delays and insisted terms of reference must go to the Cabinet “by the end of January”.

Both Mr Harris and Mr McGrath have said that, without the two HSE reports being published, any inquiry would face substantial additional burdens.

The HSE has begun making the reports ready for publication, with redactions of sensitive material.

It will draw up three versions of the reports: An accessible version for people with disabilities at the home; another for their families; and a third for general publication.

The two internal reports will be available in February.

Once approved by Cabinet, the terms of reference will be passed through both the Dáil and Seanad, in February, to allow the inquiry to be up and running by March 1.

There has been frustration within the Government at the lack of progress in delivering the inquiry into what is one of the most shocking abuse scandals in recent times.

The HSE director general, Tony O’Brien, has met with Ms O’Sullivan about the publication of the two reports.

HSE bosses are also due to meet the local superintendent in Waterford, whose request not to publish had been the basis of the HSE’s refusal to do so.

The Grace scandal concerns the rape, physical abuse, and neglect of up to 47 children and young adults, at a foster home in Waterford over a 20-year period. In Grace’s case, she languished in the home for 14 years before she was removed.

The HSE had long-refused to publish the two reports, saying that gardaí had warned that doing so would jeopardise ongoing investigations.

Ms O’Sullivan had been asked by Waterford TD,John Deasy to clarify her position over the reports’ publication. Mr Deasy had grown impatient at the delays.

Mr Deasy, in his letters to the Garda Commissioner, said he feared the inquiry would be allowed to “linger endlessly in limbo”.