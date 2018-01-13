Home»Today's Stories

Cabinet bids to reach abortion decision

Saturday, January 13, 2018
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Cabinet next week will try to reach a collective decision on whether or not abortion should be allowed unrestricted up to 12 weeks for pregnancies.

While a number of ministers have yet to declare their position on the recommendations to liberalise the abortion laws, some Cabinet members believe a majority will support changes.

Next Tuesday’s meeting is expected to pick up the discussion and debate among ministers on the abortion recommendations. There is a strong expectation that, in the days following the meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will take a position on the report’s recommendations. But he may not make it know publicly for a week or two, government sources say.

At least seven Cabinet members have publicly said they support repeal of the Eighth Amendment. Some have said they favour allowing unrestricted abortions in line with committee recommendations — up to 12 weeks.

A Cabinet source said: “It’s [the meeting] about trying to get a collective decision. The majority [of ministers] will support the committee.”

However, Mr Varadkar has said there are concerns about the extent of the Oireachtas committee recommendations which went further than many people and politicians expected.

Three options were laid out to the Cabinet last week over its response to the report recommendations and plans for a referendum later this year. They included “doing nothing”, agreeing to the recommendations, or offer their own solution on addressing concerns about the Eighth Amendment.

Many ministers and TDs are nervous about publicly expressing an opinion, or stating, their position on the issues. It is unclear if any further options have been considered by the Department of Health or the Taoiseach, beyond the recommendations made by the Oireachtas committee.

A Government spokeswoman said it was “unlikely” other options would be considered and did not dismiss a suggestion that the 12-week rule was the “only show in town”.

Other parties are also expected to have their own meetings and discussion on the report and referendum, when the Dáil resumes next week, including Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, and Labour.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CabinetGovernmentReferendumEighth Amendment

Related Articles

Michael Creed undecided on repeal stance

World is watching to see what happens next on abortion issue

Fianna Fáil TD claims Down Syndrome abortions will increase

Bruton admits Cabinet divided on 12 week abortion access plan

More in this Section

Four patients in Kerry scan review need treatment

Fianna Fáil TD claims Down syndrome abortions will increase

Ministers demand 500 more hospital places

Hotel shooting was ‘resourced, carefully planned, targeted’, court hears


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they issue photo of car stolen in Dublin with baby in back seat

Cork teen scoops top prize at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Regency murder trial hears of 'bedlam' after men dressed as gardaí fired off three or four rounds

Trust headed by Dermot Desmond suing over alleged 'leak' of details of Sean Dunne property sale

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »