Home»Today's Stories

Cabinet acrimony over Stardust, mortgages, and carers

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Elaine Loughlin

Tensions in Government are boiling over as ministers failed to reach agreement on three significant issues due before the Dáil this week.

Almost half of the Cabinet meeting was consumed by arguments over the three opposition motions — relating to tracker mortgages, home care packages, and the Stardust tragedy — due to be discussed and voted on in the Dáil.

Despite the lengthy discussion —which at times became heated as members of the Independent Alliance and Fine Gael clashed — ministers left the meeting without clarity.

The most contentious issue was around a motion calling for a Commission of Investigation into the Stardust tragedy, which the Government deferred making a decision on.

READ NEXT Video: Coroner calls for ban chip pan sales following house fire

Independent Alliance Minister Finian McGrath has come out strongly in support of setting up a new inquiry into the nightclub fire, which killed 48 people in 1981.

Although Mr McGrath was backed by Independent Alliance colleague Shane Ross at the meeting, Fine Gael ministers are thought to have serious issues with new evidence which is being put forward.

It is understood that Fine Gael would also find it difficult to stomach voting for a motion which is critical of the Government.

“We have an ongoing discussion in relation to this and Finian has made no secret as to where he stands,” a Government spokesman said.

Ministers also deferred decisions on how to vote on a Sinn Féin motion around tracker mortgages and a Fianna Fáil motion on home care packages.

Government scrambled to come to some sort of a solution on Sinn Féin’s motion, with no agreement reached just hours before it was due to be debated last night.

A Government spokesman claimed ministers “ran out of time” and said the power opposition now wield has “slowed down” the workings of Government.

“When you increase the amount of motions and bills from opposition, allied to the fact that we are operating in a minority government, that enhances parliament ownership of any outcome while also by necessity slowing down the process,” the Government spokesman said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS stardust, mortgages, carers, dail

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Finian McGrath ‘not for turning’ on Stardust

Intense stand-off within Government over new Stardust inquiry

More in this Section

Man tried to bribe garda after drink-driving arrest

Councillors want to fast-track construction of Cork town in lieu of housing crisis

Sinn Féin looks to a new generation with Michelle O'Neill's appointment

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers


Breaking Stories

Calls for driverless cars to be introduced in Ireland to help rural pubs

Irish winner scoops €88,587,275 EuroMillions Jackpot

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of PSNI officer released unconditionally

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 