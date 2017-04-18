CAB files money-laundering suspicions against Kinahans with DPP

The Criminal Assets Bureau has sent a file to the DPP in relation to six senior associates of the Kinahan crime cartel for suspected money-laundering offences.

If a successful prosecution is brought, money-laundering convictions attract prison terms of up to 14 years, in addition to fines.

It is part of a multi-pronged CAB attack on the notorious cartel, which includes a proceeds-of-crime court application involving assets with an estimated total value of €2.5m to €3m.

The CAB has made visits to Spain as part of its operation against the cartel in a bid to verify ownership of certain assets.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the head of CAB, Chief Supt Pat Clavin outlined other high-level work the agency is conducting, including:

A massive investigation into money laundering by drug-trafficking organisations, centred on the bogus motor trade, but expanding into the horse-racing industry and other sectors, including gyms;

Actively pursuing vacant possession of John Gilligan’s final three properties, which he and family members must leave by June 6;

Issuing tax demands against up to 10 leading members of the infamous Rathkeale Rovers international criminal network — with a total bill believed to be in excess of €10m;

Targeting 34 middle-ranking members of organised crime groups through gardaí seconded to CAB and working specifically for the Special Crime Task Force;

Investigating a global mail fraud scam involving the seizure here of an estimated €4m in bank accounts;

Conducting investigations into 20 suspected members of the Cork Wall burglary gang network.

Chief Supt Clavin said CAB had taken proceedings to seize the assets of Kinahan associates following the dramatic swoop on homes and businesses in March 2016.

The High Court application covers: Four homes, including three in Crumlin (one in Raleigh Square) in south Dublin, and one in Clondalkin, west Dublin; 29 vehicles seized from homes and garages, including 23 cars and six high-powered motorbikes; €100,000 in cash; and 10 Rolex and Breitling watches, worth around €120,000.

The total value of the assets is put at €2.5m-€3m.

“While the Kinahans themselves are not currently resident in Ireland, we’ve taken action as a body in relation to a number of associates here and a number of searches have been carried out,” said Chief Supt Clavin.

“We have opened proceedings in the High Court. All the assets have been lumped in to one State application arguing that these are the proceeds of an organised crime gang — the vehicles, the homes, and other assets.”

Chief Supt Clavin said that Kinahan associates had been arrested and questioned in relation to suspected money-laundering offences and that a file had just been sent to the DPP in relation to five or six individuals.

This is a separate process — a criminal investigation — to the civil proceedings in the High Court.

CAB is also carrying out investigations into members of the Hutch criminal network in the north inner city, conducted with the aid of local asset profilers.

The Kinahan-Hutch feud has claimed up to 11 lives in Ireland and Spain since September 2015.

News: 6