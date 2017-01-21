Home»Today's Stories

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

Plans to impose bylaws on horse fairs in Co Cork will sound the death knell for such events at Cahirmee.

Traders and buyers at the Cahirmee Horse Fair last year

That’s the claim from horse traders who say some of the bylaws drawn up by Cork County Council as part of new casual trading regulations are definitely non-runners. They say three of the bylaws in particular are unworkable.

One proposes that horses may not be trotted at fairs while another states that no person under 16 can be in control of a horse at any time.

The council also wants to introduce a licence fee for selling horses, making it the first local authority in the country to do so.

Dermot O’Mahony, a senior member of the West Cork Horsebreeders’ Association, led a delegation to meet councillors where he and colleagues outlined their fears about the proposals.

“I’ve been going to these fairs for 60 years and now they want us to get a licence. They just don’t want us to go to fairs.

“It will spell the death knell for horses fairs, of which there are 10 around the county, including the famous Cahirmee [Buttevant],” Mr O’Mahony said.

He said the council wants to confine each horse to a designated spot for the day, which would be impractical and it would be impossible to sell them unless prospective new owners see them trot.

Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan, who organised the delegation, pointed out that some ponies may be only 12 hands, 2ins, or smaller, and can only be ridden by children under the age of 16.

Younger members of horse breeding families have traditionally ridden small animals in front of prospective buyers.

“Trotting your horse and demonstrating how the horse moves is a huge part of making a sale.

“This is how fairs have operated for decades and I will be insisting this continues to be the case. These bylaws cannot be implemented in their current form,” Cllr O’Sullivan said.

He said horse fairs are part of the fabric of West Cork in particular.

The Ballabuidhe fair in Dunmanway is centuries old and there is an age-old tradition of horse fairs in Rosscarbery, Bantry, Johnstown, and Leap village.

“They have always been held without the requirements for permits or licences and this has been one of the reasons for their long-lasting success.

“For many of these towns “Fair Day” is the busiest day of the year for many businesses.

“In some instances they are a tourist attraction in their own right,” he added.

Cllr O’Sullivan said that if council officials insist on introducing licences and fees he could guarantee that horse traders will go elsewhere to buy and sell horses.

“No other county has such bylaws which means we will be sending people outside the county to do business.

“Alternatively they will go to horse sales where there is less paper work required.

“I accept the bone fides of the council in making efforts to regulate casual trading.

“However, I will be looking for horse traders to be exempt from the bylaws or a complete overhaul of the bylaws in their current form,” Cllr O’Sullivan said.

